Dell G15 5525 AMD Edition featuring Ryzen 6000 series CPUs and RTX GPU launched

Dell has released a new G15 gaming laptop in India, after the debut of its G15 Gaming Laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs earlier this year.

The new Dell G15 AMD Edition comes with Ryzen 6000-series CPUs, up to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU, and other high-end capabilities. The Dell G15 5525 is available in a variety of configurations, with a starting price of Rs. 83,990. More information may be found directly below.

Dell G15 5525 – What does it feature?

The Dell G15 5525’s top-tier edition is powered by a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video RAM. The laptop has 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a Windows 11 operating system. The computer is available in Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles finishes.

The Dell G15 5525 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz in all models. The screen has a slightly reduced peak brightness of 250nits. Users may order the Dell G15 5525 with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz from Dell’s official website.

Dell also claims that an Alienware-inspired cooling solution has been installed inside the device to provide maximum performance while keeping temperatures down. A dual air-intake design, copper pipes, ultra-thin fan blades, and four outward vents route hot air out.

The Alienware Command Center and Game Shift Technology are also available on the Dell G15 5525. Users may utilize Game Shift technology on the Dell G15 5525 by pushing the function (F9) button to activate the Dynamic Performance mode, which provides the greatest possible gaming experience.

The Dell G15 also boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Audio compatibility, and the keyboard sports an orange backlight with somewhat noticeable WASD keys. The Dell G15 5525 offers three USB 3.1 ports, a USB Type-C connector with Display output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ45 ethernet connection for I/O.

Dell G15 5525 – Launched Pricing

The Dell G15 5525 basic model which is powered with the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and RTX 3050 GPU launched pricing has been set for Rs. 83,990. Similarly, the high-end Dell G15 5525 powered with the Ryzen 7 6800HX and RTX 3060 GPU gets the launched pricing for Rs. 1,27,990. All variations of the Dell G15 5525 are now available in India through Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), big format retail, and multi-brand retailers.

