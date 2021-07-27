Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Google may have settled on the name of the dessert for Android 13 starting with “T”
Google's next Android 13 is said to be named after a dessert beginning with the letter "T"

Adersh Unni Krishnan
InnovationsMobileTechTrending
Google may have settled on the name of the dessert for Android 13 starting with “T”

Google may have settled on the name of the dessert for Android 13 starting with “T”
Image Credits: GizmoChina

While Google prepares for the public release of Android 12 in the coming months, fresh details about the next edition of the operating system have emerged. The dessert name Android 13 “T” may have been chosen by the business.

According to a commit on the AOSP Gerrit (discovered by @ cdesai, via XDADevelopers), Google has reportedly decided on a name for the next version of the Android operating system. Tiramisu will be the internal name for the Android 13 “T.” At the time, this is the first mention of the internal codename for the next version of Android, while the new operating system will be known simply as “Android 13.”

Google Android 13 - Details You Should KnowGoogle Android 13 - Details You Should Know

Google Android 13 – Details You Should Know
Image Credits: Wccftech

For those who are unfamiliar, the company is known for naming its Android versions after sweets. This has been a habit for over a decade, but the brand stopped doing so with the Android 10 (Android Q) OS and even renamed the Android platform. The dessert names, however, are still used internally as codenames for Android, with Android 10 being Quince Tart, Android 11 being Red Velvet, and Android 12 being Snow Cone. So far, all Android versions’ dessert names (internal or public) have been as follows:

  • Android 1.5: Cupcake
  • Android 1.6: Donut
  • Android 2.0: Eclair
  • Android 2.2: Froyo
  • Android 2.3: Gingerbread
  • Android 3.0: Honeycomb
  • Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Android 4.1: Jelly Bean
  • Android 4.4: KitKat
  • Android 5.0: Lollipop
  • Android 6.0: Marshmallow
  • Android 7.0: Nougat
  • Android 8.0: Oreo
  • Android 9: Pie
  • Android 10: Quince Tart
  • Android 11: Red Velvet Cake
  • Android 12: Snow Cone
  • Android 13: Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian delicacy that is commonly used to flavor cakes, ice creams, and other sweets. For now, many details about the upcoming Google Android 13 are yet to be revealed although, with the recent launch of Android 12, slowly smartphone manufacturers like Samsung are planning to soon start to bring updates for Android 12. However, we will be updating you with more updates about both Android 13 and Android 12 in the future! Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory for the latest updates.

Also Read:

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend