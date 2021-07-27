Google may have settled on the name of the dessert for Android 13 starting with “T”

While Google prepares for the public release of Android 12 in the coming months, fresh details about the next edition of the operating system have emerged. The dessert name Android 13 “T” may have been chosen by the business.

According to a commit on the AOSP Gerrit (discovered by @ cdesai, via XDADevelopers), Google has reportedly decided on a name for the next version of the Android operating system. Tiramisu will be the internal name for the Android 13 “T.” At the time, this is the first mention of the internal codename for the next version of Android, while the new operating system will be known simply as “Android 13.”

For those who are unfamiliar, the company is known for naming its Android versions after sweets. This has been a habit for over a decade, but the brand stopped doing so with the Android 10 (Android Q) OS and even renamed the Android platform. The dessert names, however, are still used internally as codenames for Android, with Android 10 being Quince Tart, Android 11 being Red Velvet, and Android 12 being Snow Cone. So far, all Android versions’ dessert names (internal or public) have been as follows:

Android 1.5: Cupcake

Android 1.6: Donut

Android 2.0: Eclair

Android 2.2: Froyo

Android 2.3: Gingerbread

Android 3.0: Honeycomb

Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1: Jelly Bean

Android 4.4: KitKat

Android 5.0: Lollipop

Android 6.0: Marshmallow

Android 7.0: Nougat

Android 8.0: Oreo

Android 9: Pie

Android 10: Quince Tart

Android 11: Red Velvet Cake

Android 12: Snow Cone

Android 13: Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian delicacy that is commonly used to flavor cakes, ice creams, and other sweets. For now, many details about the upcoming Google Android 13 are yet to be revealed although, with the recent launch of Android 12, slowly smartphone manufacturers like Samsung are planning to soon start to bring updates for Android 12. However, we will be updating you with more updates about both Android 13 and Android 12 in the future! Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory for the latest updates.

