Doctor uses Apple iPhone 13 Pro’s camera to monitor eyes of cornea

We already knew the newly released iPhone 13 Pro versions had excellent photographic capabilities. However, one physician in the United States has used his iPhone 13 Pro Max camera for medical purposes, monitoring the eyes of a patient who had had a cornea transplant operation.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Dr. Tommy Korn described how he used the Macro mode to take close-up and detailed pictures of a cornea transplant patient in order to follow the recovery process. The quality of the injections “impressed” Korn, who believes that such technology “will revolutionize patient eye care and telemedicine.” As seen here, the ophthalmologist was able to take extremely accurate images two days apart to evaluate if the post-procedure abrasion was healing properly.

Korn claimed two weeks ago in a separate LinkedIn post that Macro smartphone photography with technology like the iPhone 13 Pro can help improve eye care. The expert said that with such modern camera systems, patients may remotely transmit high-quality photo reports of the healing process, which can enable ophthalmologists to more precisely assess whether additional treatment is required. According to Korn, macro eye pictures can also aid in determining whether a patient’s condition needs immediate care.

“For emergency/urgent care doctors, macro eye photography can improve peer-to-peer physician ‘curbside’ consults when emergency/urgent care physicians communicate with ophthalmologists about patients with emergency eye conditions,” he added.

Bobby Korn, professor of ophthalmology and plastic surgery at the University of California, was similarly impressed with Korn’s injections and suggested that “this might be used for oculoplastic lesions as well.” Both experts agreed that smartphone camera lenses are capable of competing with DSLR lenses.

It is unknown if the iPhone 13 Pro models will be utilized more frequently among medical experts, but we do know that the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera set is undoubtedly worthy of acclaim. As we discussed in our iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max comparison, all models use identical camera technology, with the only significant changes being battery and display sizes.

Our global editor Mark Spoonauer stated in our iPhone 13 Pro Max review, “it’s the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s cameras that put this phone over the top, as they’re the finest I’ve tested on a phone so far.” This is due to upgraded sensors that allow more light in, resulting in brighter photos, a more powerful 3x optical/15x digital zoom, and, of course, the new macro feature.

Also Read: