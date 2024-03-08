The age of Origin exclusive games is over thanks to the release of classic EA titles like Command and Conquer on Steam. Steam currently offers classic games like Dungeon Keeper and Populous for purchase. The move by EA to accommodate consumer preferences by putting older titles on Steam is indicative of a change in company philosophy.

After being taken down for years, a huge selection of beloved EA titles may now be bought on PC through Steam. Legendary strategy classics like Command and Conquer, city-builder games, and an open-world game that isn’t available on current-generation consoles are among the EA titles that have been included.

Many people believe that the Steam platform is the best place to buy PC games, but rivals have been launching their digital distribution channels for years in an attempt to gain a bigger share of the PC gaming market. The PC versions of EA-developed and published games including Mass Effect Andromeda and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were temporarily only available on the app with EA Origin, the company’s effort at this that was launched in 2011. After years of backlash from users who liked Steam or other launchers, EA renamed Origin as the EA App and relaunched it in 2022.

EA Releases Beloved Classics on Steam: A Nostalgic Wave of Gaming Returns

Now, a lot of beloved EA-owned games are no longer exclusive to EA Origin. Several older titles, including Dungeon Keeper, Populous, and nearly every game in the Command and Conquer series ever made, were made available for purchase on Steam by EA on March 8, 2024. Additionally, the business posted a little film on its YouTube page to advertise the relocation.

Strictly speaking, a few Command and Conquer games, like the very entertaining Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and Red Alert 3, were accessible on Steam previous to its debut. Nonetheless, Command and Conquer: The Ultimate Collection, which was previously available only on Origin, is now available on Steam and includes seventeen Command and Conquer franchise games and expansions in one package. Command and Conquer: Renegade, a hybrid first- and third-person shooter-strategy game that lets players construct bases and fight from the viewpoint of one of the game’s top-tier GDI Commando forces, is included in the package.

In addition to Command and Conquer, EA released Populous, SimCity, Dungeon Keeper, and Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri. These titles were developed by renowned companies like as Bullfrog Productions, Maxis, and Firaxis. Since the original Dungeon Keeper was last seen as a poorly reviewed mobile spin-off in 2014, its inclusion in the release wave may relieve some gamers’ concerns about the franchise. Finally, 2009’s The Saboteur is part of EA’s wave of Steam PC releases. In the open-world action game The Saboteur, which took place during World War 2, players took on the role of Irish resistance soldier Sean Devlin, who was fighting back against Nazi forces in occupied Paris.

