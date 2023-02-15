Elon Musk announces the new CEO of Twitter and claims he is far better than Parag Agrawal

Internet Splits After Elon Musk Posts Image Of “New CEO Of Twitter” On Twitter, the message elicited funny responses. The “new CEO” of Twitter has been discovered, and according to billionaire Elon Musk, he is “so much better than that other guy.” Musk exposed the world to his beloved dog, Floki.

Musk recently posted a picture of his Shiba Inu dog sitting on the CEO’s chair. The pet dog is shown donning a CEO-themed black T-shirt with the Twitter logo. A little laptop and a few papers are seen laying in front of the dog. Musk tweeted the image and commented, “The new CEO of Twitter is great,” adding, “So much better than that other guy!”

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

So much better than that other guy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

On Twitter, the message elicited funny responses. I imagine he was the only one insane enough to accept the job, a commenter said. Yet another user said, “I like these frames better. Fitting for Valentines.” The third user remarked, “Truly inspiring how Floki went from fetching balls to having interns fetch him coffee. I want to be like him when I grow pup!”

Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal in October 2022. To enforce the provisions of a takeover agreement that the Tesla CEO had attempted to elude, Mr. Agrawal went to court.

Following his $44 billion buyout of the firm in October of last year, he also fired legal policy director Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal, who is of Indian descent. After that, Musk fired close to half of Twitter’s staff.

Musk had a few conversations with Agrawal as well, and it was obvious that there was no goodwill even before the acquisition process got underway. Musk had referred to joining the Twitter board as a “waste of time” in one of his texts to Agrawal. “What did you get done this week… I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private,” his text to Agrawal read.

When outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey resigned from his position in November of last year, Agrawal was elevated to the position. His $30.4 million total salary for 2021 was paid to him in stock awards. Agrawal’s ten-year affiliation with the firm came to an end with his dismissal. He joined Twitter when it had less than 1000 workers and was still in its infancy.