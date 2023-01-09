Elon Musk fire more employees at Twitter

Twitter has continually been a bit chaotic, however Elon Musk, the brand new CEO, is bringing it to an entire new level. Since he paid $forty four billion for the enterprise on October 27, he has made extensive changes, along with firing 1/2 of the staff, changing the moderation and verification procedures, and unbanning extremist accounts.

Elon Musk has fired extra group of workers from the content material moderation crew at Twitter, even as a number of the employees permit pass in in advance rounds of layoffs ultimate yr did now no longer acquire the severance advantages he had promised them. This turned into discovered via way of means of the media on Sunday.

According to a file in Fortune, a number of the Twitter personnel who had been laid off in November and for the duration of next rounds of task cuts allegedly did now no longer get hold of the promised severance payments.

The article additionally said that the payout became extensively much less than many human beings had predicted and that the emails have been regularly going to junk mail boxes.

About three-fourths of the 7,500-character personnel have been permit pass with the aid of using Musk in a chain of layoffs, with the promise of “three months of severance money” for folks that have been affected.

The respectable severance agreements have been scheduled to be despatched to at the least 5,500 Twitter personnel who have been laid off.

The document introduced that personnel “will now no longer be receiving their prorated overall performance bonuses.”

Former Twitter personnel can signal the deal or determine now no longer to after checking in and inspecting their severance agreement, it noted.