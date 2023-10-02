Elon Musk Streams Himself Playing ‘Diablo IV’ to Test X Capacity

Elon Musk, the business mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, made news recently by live streaming himself playing through a Diablo IV dungeon on X, a social networking site that was once known as Twitter. This daring action was more than simply a casual gaming session; it was a calculated test of X’s capacity to handle game streaming and represented another significant advance in Musk’s mission to change the social media environment. The specifics of this live stream event, the firms engaged, and the potential effects of Musk’s entrance into game streaming will all be covered in this piece.

Credits: Gulf News

The Live Stream Event

On a late Sunday evening, Elon Musk embarked on an intriguing experiment: broadcasting himself playing Diablo IV, one of the most highly anticipated games in the gaming community. The live stream lasted for 52 minutes, although the initial portion was dedicated to setting up the stream correctly, with the assistance of a staff member. During this time, X (formerly Twitter) displayed a maximum concurrent audience of 1,300 viewers, with a total viewership of 20,000 by the end of the stream. It’s noteworthy that Musk did not promote the stream through his main account, opting instead to create a new handle specifically for this endeavor, which he titled “cyb3rgam3r420.” In the game, Musk tackled a tier 69 dungeon, offering viewers a glimpse of his gaming skills and strategic approach.

X’s Transformation Under Elon Musk

Elon Musk, alongside X’s Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino, has been on a mission to transform the traditional short-messaging platform into something much more extensive. They envision a service that encompasses not only short messages but also feature-length videos and payment options, effectively broadening X’s horizons. The inclusion of game streaming aligns with this vision and marks a significant step towards achieving it.

Game Streaming on X

Musk declared that game streaming is now officially available on X. However, he acknowledged that it can be complicated to set up, hinting at potential improvements in the future. One of the standout features of this move is that viewers who wish to engage with the streams will be required to have subscriptions. This suggests that X is exploring new monetization avenues, perhaps aiming to replicate the success of platforms like Twitch, where subscriptions play a vital role in content creators’ revenue.

Competing with Twitch

Elon Musk’s choice to stream a game live on X isn’t simply a fun experiment; it’s a calculated move to maybe challenge Twitch, owned by Amazon.com Inc., as the market leader in game streaming. With a strong ecosystem for both content producers and watchers, Twitch has long been the preferred platform for gamers and streamers. Musk may be trying to lure Twitch streamers who are dissatisfied with the monetization practices of the Amazon-owned site by introducing game broadcasting on X and allowing paying customers to partake in the ad revenue from their postings.

The Impact of Musk’s Move

Diversification of X: Elon Musk’s experiment showcases his commitment to diversifying the X platform. This move beyond traditional social networking features into the realm of gaming and live streaming could make X a more attractive platform for a broader range of users. Competition for Twitch: The addition of game streaming on X poses potential competition for Twitch. If X can simplify the setup process and offer favorable revenue-sharing terms, it might lure content creators away from Twitch, leading to a shift in the game streaming landscape. Monetization Opportunities: The introduction of subscriptions and shared ad revenue demonstrates Musk’s intent to explore new monetization opportunities for X. This could be particularly appealing to content creators seeking more financial incentives than what traditional social media platforms offer. Challenges Ahead: It’s important to note that game streaming is a highly competitive and complex market. Amazon’s Twitch has a substantial head start, and there are other strong players like YouTube Gaming. X will need to invest in infrastructure and features to truly compete.

Conclusion

Elon Musk’s decision to stream a Diablo IV dungeon live on X is a calculated effort to change and broaden the social media ecosystem. Musk and X are competing against well-established players like Twitch by combining game broadcasting and experimenting with cutting-edge revenue techniques. Although there are still obstacles to overcome, such as streamlining the setup process and growing the user base, this move demonstrates Musk’s commitment to building X into a multifaceted platform that serves a variety of content producers and watchers. It will be fascinating to follow X’s development under Musk’s leadership as the competition for supremacy in the game streaming business heats up.