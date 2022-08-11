Elon Musk teases new social media site ‘X.com’

Elon Musk has a knack for never leaving the headlines. The bitter conflict between Musk and Twitter regarding the $44 billion deal has already created ripples and as the legal battle looms, Musk has kickstarted yet another topic of discussion. It looks like the Tesla CEO has yet another interesting idea in mind, which goes by the name ‘X.com.’ Musk tweeted this in reply to a user who asked if he has any plan to start his own social media platform. Well, buying Twitter did not work out. Perhaps, ‘X.com’ will be the culmination of Musk’s social media expectations. Read along to know more.

The What And Why

It is a known fact that Musk is very active on Twitter, though a bit ironic. And he teased the name of a potential social media platform in response to one of his Twitter followers who wanted to know if Musk has thought about creating his own social media platform. And the answer, although cryptic was ‘X.com.’

For those who are unaware, “X.com” has a past connection. It was the domain of the startup which was founded by Musk in 1999. It later merged with PayPal. In the year 2017, the domain name was reacquired by Musk. It was also announced that the site has been relaunched. However, it is totally blank albeit with a tiny ‘x’ on the top left corner. Perhaps, it is a symbol of Musk’s potential dreams that are yet to be written. You never know.

In classic Musk fashion, there were no further explanations about “X.com.” Therefore Twitter town took it into its own hands to discuss the various possibilities and reasons behind the tweet. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses.

I just clicked that link and now my bored ape is gone — greg (@greg16676935420) August 10, 2022

Is a social platform in the master plan on https://t.co/TZBeinz04J — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 10, 2022

Musk and plans sound rather ironic in one sentence. Because things didn’t go quite well the last time he came up with a master plan.

The Twitter board won't let this deal fall through, they know you're their best chance at an exit and your demands are legitimate and fair You deserve to own Twitter and the board knows you have the upper hand Is https://t.co/wBwZY4ld85 a major part of Master Plan 3? — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) August 10, 2022

