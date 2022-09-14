Log In Register
Elon Musk’s ex is selling college photos and a signed birthday card from the billionaire to help pay her stepson’s college tuition

Birupaksh Kaundilya
BusinessNewsWorld

Jennifer Gwynne, who dated the world’s richest guy once they had been each reading at the University of Pennsylvania, is auctioning a cache of photographs and different memorabilia on Boston-primarily based totally platform RR Auction. Up for grabs are 18 candid photographs shooting the billionaire’s younger moments as a university student, a handwritten birthday card and a gold necklace Musk gave to his then-girlfriend.

 

Attracting the subsequent maximum hobby become the necklace, which comes with an emerald from the Zambian mine owned by way of means of Musk’s father Errol, a South African belongings developer. The photographs consist of formerly unseen snaps of a younger Musk striking out with friends, playing around with inside the dormitory, and cuddling with Gwynne.

 

Gwynne, who dated Musk for a duration in 1994, has been determined to promote the gadgets to elevate cash for her stepson’s university training fees.

 

It isn’t the primary time gadgets related to well-known marketers had been offered on RR Auction’s site. The organisation auctioned Steve Jobs’s first Apple-1 prototype in August for nearly $680,000.

 

In an interview with Insider Edition, Gwynne stated the destiny Tesla Inc. boss has become is already envisioning electric powered vehicles even as they have been in a relationship nearly 30 years ago. “He could speak about electric powered vehicles, he could speak about gasoline sources,” she stated in an Insider Edition’s video Tweet.

 

