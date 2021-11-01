Elon Musk’s Starlink registers in India to provide broadband

Elon Musk’s SpaceX provides internet services through Starlink majorly focusing on reaching rural areas. Now the company has registered in India by filing documents to the government showing that they are planning to gear up internet services. With a local unit, Starlink Satellites Communications Private Limited can make it possible for the government to grant permission.

Along with internet services, other satellite-based communication services can be provided accordingly. Country director of Starlink India Sanjay Bhargava posted on LinkedIn, “Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India.” Further added, “We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts, etc.”

Starlink has been rapidly growing in many countries, as the Starlink satellites have completed the first orbital launches this year. As the company expands further, the company is also working on many things like reducing the monthly subscription costs and other speed-related technicalities. The other aspect which their major focus is on is the terrestrial interest infrastructure as they need to set up in various countries. Usually, there is a need to have Starlink Dish which once installed, the user can easily access the internet at their own convenience. Many times, users shared their smooth experience with the services in France, and in the US.