Ex-OnePlus CEO Carl Pei’s Brand Nothing Will Soon Launch Ear 1 TWS In June This Year

Carl Pei, a former co-founder of OnePlus, has announced that his new company, Nothing, will launch its first product in June. Ear 1 would be a pair of TWS earbuds, as the name and corresponding image indicate. Pei announced the news in a blog post that was posted by the group.

Ear 1 – First TWS by Nothing

“The design is still a trade secret, but Ear 1 blends notes of transparency, classic shape, and polished functionality,” says the company. In the blog post, Pei writes, “It is the starting point that will characterize the artistry, courage, and craftsmanship that will take our goods and services for years to come.”

“Everything that is Ear 1 is there for a purpose,” he adds. Both what you do and what you don’t see. The word itself.”

The organization didn’t feel the need to give their new product a fancy name, and the product would have a “stripped-down aesthetic,” according to the post. The product will be followed by Ear 2, which will most likely be called Ear 2.

Pei also responds to the issue of whether earbuds are being released first. According to him, the “earphones industry begged for distinction,” and the firm thinks it will have demand in this room right away. They also see it as a market of “super expansion,” which would “provide a fertile backdrop” for Nothing to “join new product categories.”

In October 2020, he revealed the band Nothing. Nothing was also confirmed to have been the sole owner of Essential, the not-so-successful smartphone brand established by former Android founder Andy Rubin, in February of this year. Nothing currently owns all of Essential’s brands, logos, and other properties.

Nothing Collaborates With Teenage

Nothing has already revealed a collaboration with teenage engineering, a Swedish firm known for its innovative audio devices. GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors have so far contributed $22 million to the startup.

Teenage Engineering is known for developing audio devices with a strong focus on industrial design. Its brands cater to a specific demographic. For example, the OB-4 “magic radio” is a $599 Bluetooth speaker with an FM radio and analog controls.

The relationship with Teenage Engineering hints at Pei’s desire to launch a new company focused on developing high-end audio devices. Nothing’s Creative Lead will be Teenage Engineering CEO Jesper Kouthoofd, and Nothing’s Head of Design will be Teenage Engineering Vice Head Tom Howard. In the coming months, Pei’s Nothing will debut its first item.

Andy Rubin’s extinct Essential brand’s logos and intellectual property were recently purchased by the London-based company. It’s unclear what Nothing can do for the Essential brand.

Pei, who also co-founded OnePlus, announced recently that the company’s first product would be a pair of wireless headphones. More devices are planned to be announced during the year by the startup.

Kunal Shah of Cred, Tony Fadell, principal at Future Shape and founder of iPodYouTuber Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch, and Steve Huffman, chief executive of Reddit, are among Pei’s investors. None, the audio company founded by Carl Pei, recently received $15 million in series A funding led by Alphabet’s GV.

