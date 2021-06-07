Excitement takes the form of Memes prior to the anticipated announcement of iOS 15

There is always something in the world to be excited about. And although it might sound quite ironic in a world struck by the pandemic, there are even things to be hopeful and expectant about. The echoes of this excitement and expectation are very well heard on Twitter prior to the anticipated announcement of iOS 15 or so we hope. Apple loves to keep people on the edge of their seats, and the old charm is working. The anticipation is on the brim, and the suspense is opening doors for speculations and guesses, some of them bordering on hilarious.

And with the speculations on the rise, Twitter has another name to add to the trending list, and the wave of memes and jokes are crashing and hitting the social media walls adding to the excitement and wonder.

Here is a compilation of the memes and responses from Twitter, reflecting the excitement of users, while they polish their guessing skills in addition to their meme-making skills.

It is lip-biting serious, and people are already out with an all-new emoji.

iOS 15 will give us a long time wanted emoji pic.twitter.com/BaMNFB5DtY — ClayDoh 🍥 (@RealClayDoh) June 7, 2021

Sometimes it is quite hard to differentiate between sarcasm, joke, and fact.

Didn’t know they announce iOS 15 today, apple better redesign the whole software like they did in 2013 with iOS 7 because it’s getting tired pic.twitter.com/PlCi7FlyIg — federic (new account) (@ciredefff) June 7, 2021

Apple servers trying to handle people downloading the iOS 15 developer beta after downloading a profile from some website pic.twitter.com/BiKdV5Cswv — four-caddit (@4caddit) June 7, 2021

Looks like things are getting pretty dramatic.

Me to my old iPhone as soon as I install iOS 15 #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/vVM2DWlYtl — BrianVision, winner of one (1) Webby (@brianNpikachu) June 7, 2021

Boredom is a major issue to be taken into consideration these days.

iOS 15 better change the app icons cause i’m bored pic.twitter.com/FhvuSQ0XJi — allieᴴ is feeling sour (@odellrry) June 7, 2021

Twitter is the oracle of truth these days.

Everyone coming to Twitter to confirm that we’re getting iOS 15 pic.twitter.com/8SD31NgTqN — cesar (@jebaiting) June 7, 2021

You never know what is in store.

Apple getting ready to ruin everyone’s old phone when iOS 15 comes out pic.twitter.com/E8QSzEdCrQ — YDK.Ĭ̈mp̑̈ (@YDKInc) June 7, 2021

And then there are people like this

I don’t even have space for iOS 15 😭 pic.twitter.com/b0PkAth7oL — STREAM BMUS👷💕 (@ProudSonOfOnika) June 7, 2021

Things might get a bit shaky.

Devices unsupported by iOS 15 after #WWDC21 be like: pic.twitter.com/CDb3mGviDG — Z 🌏🌗 (@TheKingsman42) June 7, 2021

You never know what you might need.