Facebook introduces paid ‘sub-groups’ feature to Groups

Meta, the new rebranding for Facebook Inc. is eyeing to make some fundamental changes to how the company works, however, with no difference to how its social media platform’s functions. So, it is safe to assume that any changes on Facebook is regulated by Meta but is the platform’s own decisions.

Having said that, Facebook is adding a new monetization tool to its infamous ‘Groups’ service. Yes, the social media conglomerate is testing a new feature that will allow Group admins to monetize their community and make money out of it, as an incentive to keep themselves engaged in the service. Currently, there are already two monetization features offered by Meta on Facebook including community shops, fundraising and the new subscription feature.

Facebook has introduced this new option to help Group admins to sustain their communities on the platform that they have built. Facebook has added a new paid subgroups feature to its Groups service that will essentially allow admins to create smaller subgroups in large groups that users will have to subscribe to. This is Facebook’s way of adding monetization tools on its platform, giving users a reason to stay engaged on the platform while gaining incentives.

Facebook’s paid subgroups are hyping subscription-based models within the free, available to all Facebook. Now, to provide you with a little more perspective on why subscriptions are necessary, subscriptions are meant for users to get access to more exclusive content from creators.

Anyhow, there is a perceived problem with Facebook Groups, that its tools can easily be misused. Subgroups can be effectively useful for the company to track the troublemakers but still, the company’s representative says that Facebook is planning a slower rollout. Admins, on the other hand, will be relieved on how they can effectively manage subgroups more easily.

Nevertheless, there are two already existing monetization tools available for Facebook Groups that have taken a more prominent position in communities. The first one is Community Shops that allow group admins to sell merchandise and other items. The second one is the fundraising tool that allows admins to crowdfund projects that require raising funds.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc. is eventually set to create a metaverse, as mentioned by founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, Meta says, “We’re focused on building bridges from our apps on 2D screens into more immersive virtual experiences,” Mark Zuckerberg said at the start of Thursday’s event. “Facebook, and your groups, are going to be central to this.”