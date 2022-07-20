Facebook parent Meta is being sued by another company called Meta.

This week’s reports suggest how Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc is being sued by another company called Meta. This VR firm is taking action after the big tech changed its name a year ago in October. According to its registration, the firm is name MetaX LLC, but refers to itself as ‘Meta’ in its brand name.

This organisation went on to file the suit on July 19, which states that it came into existence in the year 2010. Further, it mentioned its application for the trademark came six years later, gaining success in registration in the year 2020. In October 2021, social media company Facebook renamed itself as Meta. With it, came the announcement that the tech giant would move its emphasis on tech, based on what it called the ‘metaverse.’ All this while, this venture has had the provision of material based on both AR and VR.

Reportedly, this lawsuit alleged how the workings of MetaX had to face impairment caused by Facebook’s rebranding, along with its goal with the metaverse. In the suit, the VR firm noted how they were thoroughly impacted by the tech company’s blatant actions, that were hardly lawful.

Justin Bolognino A.K.A. JB, the man behind MetaX, gave a statement regarding the issue on Twitter. He stated how Zuckerberg’s company captured the brand which the VR firm had to put its everything into. The company pointed out how this rebranding had caused consumers to get confused, associating it with Facebook. Moreover, the suit identifies the similarity of these companies’ logo, especially in the alphabet ‘M.’

Further accusations from MetaX:

The firm alleges that Facebook knew regarding its presence years prior to its renaming. It stated how JB had communicated with certain senior workers of the tech giant regarding an event where they had proper experiences. Additionally, the suit states, how the exchange also included conversation about the firm’s capabilities for a future collaboration. Reportedly, they spoke of a team project based on AI and AR.

It states how JB went on to write to the Facebook parent last year in December how this rebranding is ruining his businesses. However, one of the employees replied emphasising on the clear distinction between their products. The suit revealed how the firm was in touch with Facebook for 8 months, even giving them documents related to its rights.

Meta Platforms Inc is reportedly set to face a directive from MetaX to put an end to use of its new brand name linked to its products. Further, the VR firm is also seeking financial damages in the suit.