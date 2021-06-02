Fake ICICI Bank Banking Webpage: Delhi Police Warns People

A new scam is going around where the scammers are tricking the users and bank customers into uploading their personal details and credentials, including online banking login ID and other details on a fake ICICI banking webpage. The matter came across the Cybercrime Department of the Delhi Police and they are warning the netizens about it.

As soon as the Cyber branch of the Delhi Police found out about it, it immediately took action and blocked the site immediately and went on checking the details, so that the customers from the ICICI bank are not duped any further by this Ponzi scheme.

Sanjay Jha, a former spokesperson from the Indian National Congress, made the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell aware of the happenings here.

Hi ⁦@ICICIBank_Care⁩ ⁦@ICICIBank⁩ see how this guy trying to cheat the Gullible customer. Stern action should be taken against this number for attempting to fraud customers. ⁦@DCP_CCC_Delhi⁩ ⁦@CPDelhi⁩ pic.twitter.com/N9IQXGjw0N — Sanjay Jha (@SanjayJha) May 30, 2021

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell replied to this tweet by Sanjay Jha with the following tweet:

Thanks for sharing. This is a phishing link that takes to a fake @ICICIBank login page 👇🏽👇🏽 designed to harvest gullible user's login credentials. Getting the site blocked and details checked. pic.twitter.com/AmP1RbwQHc — DCP Cybercrime (@DCP_CCC_Delhi) May 30, 2021

This is not the first time that the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has taken a steps to caution people about the scams and fraud schemes. Just recently, the people were made aware about a scam in which the fraudsters tricked the users into cyber theft by asking them to verify their numbers due to issues in KYC verification, by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

In the above post on Twitter, the organization shared steps that will help the users to safeguard themselves.