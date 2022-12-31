Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

According to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, Fidelity funds diminished the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, as the social media giant navigates a period of difficulty following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s stake in Twitter was valued at nearly $8.63 million as of Nov. 30, compared to $19.66 million at October-end, days after Musk closed the acquisition.

The other asset manager’s funds, Fidelity Contrafund, also reported a similar news. It was first reported by Axios.

So far, Musk’s tenure at Twitter has been chaotic amid an exodus of advertisers and mass layoffs. Fidelity was among more than a dozen investors who backed the billionaire’s deal to acquire Twitter, committing over $316 million.

Technology stocks have also suffered heavy losses this year as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to douse inflation, raising odds of a recession.