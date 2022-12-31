Meta Doubles Down on Metaverse Plans With Acquisition of 3D Smart Glass Maker Luxexcel

Facebook parent Meta has taken over the Netherlands-based 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel, as it doubles down on its metaverse dream in 2023.

According to a report by The Verge, Luxexcel can integrate the elements needed to create an augmented reality (AR) experience within a prescription lens, such as holographic film and projectors. Meta, however, did not disclose the sum it spent on acquiring the company.

“We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies,” Meta said in a statement.

At the company’s earnings call, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new high-end VR headset would deliver high-resolution mixed reality to blend virtual objects into the physical environment around the users.

“Our goal for the Quest Pro line over the next several years was to enable more and more people to get their work done in virtual and mixed reality even better than they could on PCs,” said Zuckerberg.