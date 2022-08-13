First Google Fiber Expansion Since 2015

We could all benefit greatly from learning that Google Fiber has awoken from its sleep. Since being spun off from Google in 2015, the Alphabet subsidiary has rarely increased the availability of its ultra-rapid gigabit internet services, but CEO Dinni Jain says the company is now focusing on “more creative velocity” with expansions in five different states.

Google Fiber relies on laying new traces to premises, as opposed to high-speed internet from companies like Comcast. Although it’s an expensive strategy that entails working with local governments and public utilities, Google Fiber has fine-tuned its approach over the past few years, identifying which strategies are effective and which are not.

Over the coming years, the support will go into several communities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, and Nevada. This includes some extensions that had been planned but were delayed, notably those in Mesa, Arizona, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company has found that certain areas are not well-served by high-speed internet.

Jain has kept a lower profile since since Google Fiber was introduced in 2018, but there wasn’t really much to write about. After years of losing money on fibre rollouts, parent company Alphabet suddenly seemed to want Fiber to stand on its own. Jain acknowledges in an interview with Reuters that Fiber are dependent on “a rich parent’s cash” to thrive.

Even if you’re not in one of the new Google Fiber markets, which the majority of people aren’t, there might still be benefits. Gigabit assistance was essentially unheard of in the US before Fiber debuted in 2010. It was a risky move to begin competing with established ISPs, and observers theorised that some of these firms were motivated to step up their game by Google’s significant opposition. Jain, a former executive at Time Warner Cable, attests to it. He explains, “We became so paranoid.”

The time to use fibre to solve that problem is probably past, therefore Google Fiber may never turn out to be the replacement for subpar ISPs that we had hoped it would be back in 2010.Even now, wireless carrier dependability can be hit or miss, although it has significantly increased since Google halted fibre deployments. Under its Webpass brand, Fiber’s plans include wireless help as well. Although it is currently a secondary concern, it might become more significant in the years to come.