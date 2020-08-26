Fitbit sense: The smartwatch that senses stress

According to the American Institute of stress, about 33% of people suffer from extreme stress. About 77% of people experience stress that affects their physical health. With the increase in the intensity of work-life 9 to 5 job and a lot of other factors, most of us are facing stress.

The worst part is that we don’t address the problem the way we should. Therefore, the quality of lifestyle though getting better the actual life is not. To help people manage their stress issues, FitBit has launched the new Fitbit sense smartwatch that senses stress.

FitBit Sense specifications and price

The FitBit Sense smartwatch has been launched at $330. The smartwatch comes with aa lot of sensors that don’t come in the cheaper models. These sensors are EKG and stress sensors. The watch uses unique algorithms using the EKG sensor to detect the person’s stress levels. And therefore in the process, help them destress. It is the first smartwatch that senses stress levels.

The watch can also detect fever by detecting if the body temperature is more or less than usual. The best part of the watch is that it can use algorithms to detect COVID-19 symptoms and many other diseases. The device provides battery-life of up to 6 days on a single charge. Thus, you can wear it overnight without any issues.

Most working-class people be it a job going person, or a businessman face serious stress issues. One doesn’t always remember to give time to mental health and body. Therefore, the FitBit sense can be the perfect option for them.

If you are facing any stress issues due to your business, then take some time and read the article on How to manage business stress and increase productivity. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share with your friends.