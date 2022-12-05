Ford Pro advances DHL’s EV rollout to accelerate van deployment

Ford Pro announced that it has entered into a new agreement with Logistics leader Deutsche Post DHL Group(DHL). Ford Pro is Ford’s software and commercial fleet, division. The agreement is designed to accelerate electric van development. By the end of 2023, Ford will supply over 2,000 E-Transit EV vans to DHL.

The E-Transit was unveiled in November 2020, a fully electric version of the automaker’s best-selling cargo van. It is especially popular among commercial customers. Within two years, the electric van began to be a top-selling model in its segment. E-Transit is playing a critical role in the transition to sustainable transportation in the commercial van market. According to Ford’s November US sales report, nearly 6,000 E-Transit vans have been sold so far this year in the United States alone.

With a first movers advantage in the commercial electric van space, Ford has kept its market share above 80% as businesses look for lower cost, less maintenance, and zero-emission options. The 2023 E-Transit offers various features for businesses to make a switch. They are- Pro Power Onboard, with up to the 126-mile range, 40% fewer maintenance costs, and three roof heights, lengths, and models to choose from.

E-Transit design

The E-Transit electric van is equipped with Ford Pro’s powerful suite of business software solutions designed to optimize efficiency and reduce costs. Ford Pro offers a one-stop-shop solution that combines service options, financing, and charging solutions. Ford’s E-Transit has sparked the change needed in the commercial van space. Its latest partnership with DHL will help accelerate the deployment of electric vans around the globe.

Ford and DHL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today intended to spark the EV van industry globally. As part of the agreement, Ford will supply over 2,000 E-Transit electric vans to DHL. The electric vans will be equipped with Ford Pro software, including E-Telematics, to enhance logistics efficiency, uptime, service, and productivity. General Manager of Ford Pro Europe, Hans Schep, commented on the partnership and the E-Transit’s success thus far. Saying, “Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group share the vision of greater sustainability and acommitment to electrified solutions, and this agreement is a major step towards millions of deliveries being completed by electrified vehicles around the world. E-Transit is the top-selling commercial EV in North America and since June is also the best-seller in its segment in Europe, meaning the all-electric 2-tonne van is already making big strides to support this ambition.”

Ford and DHL’s new agreement will help them achieve their common zero emissions goal by 2050. Ford looks to reach zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its facilities by 2035. Meanwhile, DHL is striving for 60% e-vehicles by 2030, including the new E-Transit.