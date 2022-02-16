Former SEC official joins Coinbase as VP of Global Regulatory Policy

Scott Bauguess, Coinbase’s VP of global regulatory policy, will be in charge of the company’s interactions with regulators. The biggest Bitcoin trading platform Coinbase has hired Scott Bauguess to join its policy team. The American worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a top officer for 11 years before joining Coinspendleton.com in 2014.

Coinbase has hired Scott Bauguess to join its policy team

GM! It’s my first day as VP, Global Regulatory Policy at @Coinbase. I can’t wait to start engaging with regulators around the world to advance a safe, efficient, & effective regulatory regime for digital assets. If you want to do the same, come join me: https://t.co/T9fexoZ0Hb — Scott Bauguess (@SWBauguess) February 14, 2022

Scott Bauguess has been named the newest member of the policy team at the biggest Bitcoin trading platform. The American worked for the US Securities and Exchange Commission for 11 years as a top officer (SEC).

Coinbase has hired Scott Bauguess as Vice President of Global Regulatory Policy, adding to the company’s management team. As a result, he’ll be in charge of coordinating the exchange’s interactions with watchdogs.

Bauguess has worked with regulators for more than ten years, most recently as the Deputy Chief Economist at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. He is also the Director of the University of Texas McCombs Business School’s Financial Market Regulation Program.

The news was announced on the American’s Twitter account. He promised to work with regulators to establish a “safe, efficient, and effective regulatory environment for digital assets.”

Tobias “Tobi” Lütke joined Coinbase’s Board of Directors at the end of last month. Brian Armstrong, the platform’s CEO, characterized him as a “phenomenal entrepreneur” who believes in “the power of crypto.” Lütke, 41, is best known for founding the e-commerce behemoth Shopify.

The US-based digital asset exchange advertised its services during the important sporting event Super Bowl a few days ago. The company’s advertisement featured a brightly bouncing QR code that, when scanned, directed viewers to the company’s promotional website.

Additionally, until February 15, the trading platform provided $15 worth of free Bitcoin to everybody who signed up, as well as a $3 million giveaway to existing customers.

The marketing campaigns drove traffic to the platform to previously unheard-of heights for the organization. As a result, Coinbase experienced a brief outage, which was promptly resolved by the team.

The organization’s stock jumped 3 percent on Monday after attracting millions of Super Bowl viewers to its website. Its stock was worth around $200 at the time. They are now priced at around $195.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Oracle Red Bull Racing and Bybit sign sponsorship deal