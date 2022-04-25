Forthcoming Apple Watch to feature “Satellite Connectivity” with iMac with M3 chip leaked too

We heard last year that the iPhone 13 will feature satellite connectivity, but that didn’t materialize. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this year’s iPhone 14 is in line to have this functionality, and the next-generation Apple Watch, likely the Apple Watch Series 8, may also include satellite connectivity. Here are the specifics.

Apple Watch for this year will feature Satellite Connectivity

Gurman disclosed in his most recent “Power On” email that the Apple Watch is “destined” to acquire satellite connectivity functionality, which might come for this year’s model or the 2023 model.

The email also confirms that the iPhone 14 series would include the capability for satellite communication, something the iPhone 13 did not have since the feature was not yet ready for launch. This year’s lineup is also rumored to include four iPhone models, a new design, 48MP cameras, and much more.

For the uninitiated, satellite connectivity will allow users to send brief messages to emergency contacts when no cellular coverage is available, as opposed to the previously held belief that it would be utilized for calls.

This is supposed to be a collaboration between Apple and Globalstar Inc. According to reports, Globalstar Inc has agreed to purchase 17 additional satellites for an unknown “possible” customer, who may be Apple.

Given that Apple is set to release three Apple Watch Series 8 variations, there is a good likelihood that at least one of them will offer the capability. However, Gurman stated last year that the function will be confined to specific locations. It remains to be seen how Apple intends to go with this.

Apple iMac with M3 chipset confirmed to be in works

Aside from discussing this year’s iPhones and the Apple Watch, Gurman has also hinted at a new iMac featuring the M3 CPU.

This Mac, on the other hand, is set to launch in 2023 and little is known about it at the time of writing. It also hinted that an iMac Pro is in the pipeline, but rather that it won’t be available anytime soon.

These plans are in addition to a spate of Mac devices for this year, which is expected to include the entry-level MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, a revamped MacBook Air with the M2 chip, two Mac Minis, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, respectively.

One thing to keep in mind is that the aforementioned information is still speculative, and Apple has yet to confirm it.

As a result, it’s advised to take these insights with a grain of salt and continue to visit TechStory for additional information on new Apple goods.

Also Read: