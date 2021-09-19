In the crypto industry, GameFi, Crypto gaming, or “play-to-earn” games have become a fast-evolving trend. GameFi is a term used to describe blockchain games that allow users to earn cryptocurrency simply by playing them. Cryptocurrencies are a worldwide phenomenon, and industries all around the world are embracing the new technology. Online gaming, in particular, has become a breeding ground for innovative ideas in this field. GameFi project is set to revolutionize crypto gaming.

Joseph Rubin, co-founder, and CEO of Blue Monster Games talked about the upcoming launch of GameFi Karat Racing League, a play-to-earn NFT game with 3D NFT characters and a kart racing game.

The game is a fast-paced, action-packed kart racer. The game’s gameplay was influenced by popular games like Sonic and Mario Kart, while the crypto and NFT elements are more akin to Axie Infinity. To play, one will need a Racer NFT. The 3D characters are developed, each with their style and personality (i.e. speed, acceleration, etc.). Players can either purchase a Racer NFT or participate in one of our free-to-play programs, sometimes known as scholarships revealed by Joseph Rubin in a recent interview.

In the GameFi project, there are a lot of interesting features. The use of 3D NFTs is a unique feature that we haven’t seen anywhere. There has also never been a crypto kart racing game before. The entire platform is chock-full of cutting-edge features. We will, for example, offer the world’s first NFT marketplace, where users may borrow and lend their NFTs. Players can rent their Racers to those who can’t afford to buy one or who just want to test the game out for a while.

Smart contracts (on the Ethereum blockchain) will control these loan arrangements, which will deliver a set income to the NFT’s owner. As a result, users can profit from their NFTs even if they aren’t utilizing them.

”I believe in terms of liquidity, it will be an entirely player-run economy after the initial launch. For the gamers to get access to it, they’ll need a Racer NFT once again. These will be available for purchase very soon on the NFT Marketplace! Tournaments, seasons, and individual races will all be available for players to earn money in the game” said Joseph Rubin.

”We intend to hold several amazing GameFi e-sports competitions with KOO token awards. Furthermore, I believe that all of the future games that we will be releasing will excite players the most. We want to have play-to-earn NFT games in every genre imaginable, so please send me an email with your game ideas, and we’ll see what we can do to make them a reality. We have a fantastic development team, which is crucial to making all of this possible” added Joseph Rubin on being asked about other exciting plans for the gamers.

