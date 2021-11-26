Gaming Deals for Black Friday 2021 – Discount on gaming accessories

Throughout the year, gamers are treated to a plethora of fantastic bargains. It’s very uncommon for freshly launched games to be discounted by up to 20% in the first few months of release, or to get a one-time deal on a controller or headset. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are something special – a chance to take advantage of the finest deals of the year all at once.

The holidays in 2021 will be unusual, as they were in 2020, due to the ongoing epidemic and chip scarcity. There are plenty of games and accessories available, but there are fewer consoles available for first-time purchasers to give, which means the chances of getting one are both uncommon and popular.

Some stores have even started collecting membership fees to increase your chances of acquiring a console, although even those aren’t guaranteed.

We’ve divided this collection by platform, so choose the one you’re looking for and enjoy the savings. For all of your shopping requirements, we also offer a comprehensive guide to the top Black Friday discounts.

Deals on Nintendo Switch

There are a surprising number of outstanding Switch offers, and numerous stores are giving the same $40 price for physical and digital copies of popular first-party titles. Aside from games, there are significant savings on games and accessories.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is available for $40 (down from $60) at GameStop and Amazon.

Astral Chain is now available for $40 (down from $60) at GameStop and Amazon.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is available for $40 (down from $60) through GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available for $40 at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon (down from $60).

The New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is available for $40 from GameStop and Best Buy, or $35 from Amazon (was $60).

Splatoon 2 is now available for $40 at GameStop and Amazon (down from $60).

Kirby Star Allies is available for $40 at GameStop and Amazon (down from $60).

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is currently on sale for $37 at GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy (down from $60).

GameStop and Best Buy have Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $40 (down from $60).

Best Buy has Super Mario Odyssey for $38 (normally $60).

Hades costs $20 at Walmart (normally $30).

Amazon has the BioShock Collection for $15 (normally $40).

If you have a Nintendo Switch, this SanDisk 400GB microSD card is a great way to expand its storage capacity for only $39 at Amazon.

