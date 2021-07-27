Just recently, Goldman Sachs has applied for a DeFi ETF with the SEC of the US. The electronically traded fund will help in giving the public exposure to decentralized tokens and companies. Even the institutions that invest in the ETF can get a very good diversification of their portfolio. This is a great move by Goldman Sachs and is very bullish for the future of cryptocurrencies. The filings suggest that 80% of the investment will be made in companies that are into advanced blockchain tech and also decentralized finance.

The DeFi ETF Goldman Sachs has applied for

The filing of Goldman Sachs said that their ETF would aim to give the same kind of returns as compared to the Solactive DeFi and blockchain index. This is surely before the fees and extra costs of running the funds. Goldman Sachs will be picking various companies to invest in from all major nations globally. This includes the UK, US, France, Canada, Australia, among others.

The benefit of an ETF

ETF applications in the crypto and DeFi space has exploded. And the SEC has yet to approve any of it. ETFs provide a lot of benefits that traditional crypto investing is unable to provide. This includes tax benefits as ETFs are a government-approved investment and falls under a specific tax regime, while crypto doesn’t have a tax bracket in particular. Then there is also the fact that an ETF offers a very good diversification of one’s portfolio. For example, if someone wants to invest in DeFi but not just in one token but the entire sector, they can go for a DeFi ETF.

ETFs also brings a lot of investment from the common masses. This is because for tech-forward people, going on exchanges and buying crypto seems no big deal, but that’s not the case with everyone. In fact, a lot of people in the US will surely prefer an ETF over direct buying. And finally, since a company manages an ETF, there is a very low chance that you’ll lose any shares or your portfolio, which can be the case with direct crypto investments.

What are your thoughts on the DeFi ETF Goldman Sachs has applied for? And do you think if it gets approved, then things will become really bullish for the DeFi market? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Tether has been facing criminal charges in the US.