Google alerts  majority of Android users to check their settings in order to prevent the ‘peep attack’

Recently, security experts have issued a warning to Android users, advising them to take immediate action to protect their data from cybercriminals. Hackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in accessing and stealing personal information from smartphones, and this new setting is seen as a crucial defence against their efforts.As per the Google, this method is particularly effective in public places where people may need to be made aware of their surroundings.

By enabling this setting, Android users can prevent hackers from accessing sensitive data such as login credentials, financial information, and other personal details. It’s essential to act quickly to avoid potential breaches and ensure your device’s and personal information’s safety and security.

As technology advances, so do the methods used by hackers to gain access to sensitive information. The latest technique making the rounds in the cybersecurity world is called “shoulder surfing.” Activating this new setting can help protect Android users from potential data breaches, safeguarding their personal information from hackers.

What Google suggests for Android users?

Shoulder surfing is a hacking technique where cybercriminals secretly observe the screens of unsuspecting individuals, looking for opportunities to steal sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card numbers.

Shoulder surfing may seem like a low-tech approach to hacking, but it can be incredibly effective. To avoid falling victim to this technique, it’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings and watch for anyone observing your activities. Additionally, it’s important to note that awareness of this potential threat is essential.

The Enhanced PIN Privacy tool is designed to protect users’ PINs from being observed or stolen by others, particularly through shoulder surfing attacks. Attackers can use this technique to spy on your phone screen while you’re typing in your PIN or other sensitive information.

By disabling animations during PIN entry, Enhanced PIN Privacy makes it more challenging for attackers to spy on your phone screen and accurately guess your PIN. This makes it an effective tool for safeguarding your personal information.

This means that anyone trying to snoop on your PIN will have a more challenging time seeing what numbers you are entering. The lack of animations makes it more difficult for an observer to track the movement of your fingers and accurately guess your PIN.

How you can use it?

The increasing prevalence of shoulder surfing attacks is a growing concern for many people, and the Enhanced PIN Privacy tool is a step towards better-protecting user privacy. By making it harder for attackers to steal your PIN, you can have more peace of mind knowing that your personal information is safer.

In today’s world, where we rely heavily on our mobile devices for communication, banking, and other personal tasks, protecting our sensitive information is essential. Enhanced PIN Privacy is a valuable tool to help users better protect themselves from shoulder surfing attacks and other unauthorized phone access.

Google suggests that You’ll need to follow a few simple steps to use the Enhanced PIN Privacy feature. First, go to your phone’s Settings. Then, select the Security and Privacy option. Look for the Device Lock settings and tap on it. Once you’ve done that, find the Enhanced PIN Privacy option and toggle it on. That’s it! Now you can use this helpful tool to protect your PIN and personal information from prying eyes.