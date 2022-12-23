Google appeals CCI’s order regarding Android to the NCLAT

According to a corporate spokeswoman on Friday, Google has appealed the CCI’s decision regarding unfair business practices in the Android mobile device ecosystem to the NCLAT.

In October, the Competition Commission fined internet giant Google a hefty 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in specific markets concerning Android mobile devices. The commission also ordered the internet giant to stop engaging in unfair business practices.

A Google spokesperson told PTI: “We have decided to appeal the CCI’s decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices.”

“We look forward to making our case in NCLAT and remain committed to users and partners,” the spokesperson added.

According to the firm, Android has substantially benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and has propelled India’s digital transformation.

According to sources, Google has requested a stay. The company also believes that CCI ignored the substantial evidence that OEMs, developers, and users had provided, proving that the open Android business model supports competition for the benefit of all parties, including those in India specifically.

Google is confident that the NCLAT will fully consider the evidence submitted

According to sources, Android has increased options for everyone and helps thousands of flourishing companies in India and throughout the world. According to reports, the CCI decision exposes Indian customers to previously unheard-of security dangers and will increase the cost, reduce functionality, and decrease the safety of Android smartphones in India.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say that in addition to Google, the makers of smartphones. Phones like Karbonn Mobiles and Micromax have also submitted separate petitions in response to CCI order provisions that they claim could harm users indirectly through third-party software or apps that might not be as secure as Android.

The businesses stated that users would be charged extra fees for licensing if Google were to enforce them.

