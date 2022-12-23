FCC proposes record $300M fine for ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

According to recent reports, the FCC which stands for Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $300 million fine for auto warranty robocalls. This happens to be the largest penalty to be imposed by the organization against unwanted calls. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the penalty

“Our message is clear to those who would follow in the footsteps of the auto warranty scammers — we are watching, we are working with our state counterparts, and we will find you, block you and hold you accountable,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement in which she also renewed her call for Congress to authorize the agency to collect fines directly.

“These robocalls have remained at lower levels since we last reviewed trends in October 2022, which leaves us hopeful this is the final nail in the coffin for the infamous car warranty robocall (and hopefully other scams of this nature and magnitude in the future)” Giulia Porter, vice president of RoboKiller, wrote in an email to CyberScoop.

“We will be relentless in pursing the groups behind these schemes by limiting their access to US communications networks and holding them to account for their conduct,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal.

In July, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Cox and Jones and others alleging they orchestrated an “unlawful and complex robocall scheme, at times besieging consumers with more than 77 million robocalls a day to generate sales leads” — often for fraudulent auto warranty extensions. Cox denied the allegations in a court filing.

In 2017, a US judge in California approved default judgments against Jones and nine companies the FTC charged with “running an operation that blasted consumers with billions of illegal telemarketing robocalls.”

About FCC

For people who do not know much about FCC, this article is here to give you all the information about the commission. FCC which stands for Federal Communications Commission is the body that is responsible for interstate and international communications in the United States of America. It is an independent body and all kinds of modes used for communicating such as radio, television, wire, satellite, etc. are in the control of this commission. This is the body that sets the appropriate rules for the communication networks in the country so that everything can go smoothly. It ensures a competitive framework so that the economy of the country also benefits. It is overseen by Congress.