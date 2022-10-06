Google launches Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered with Tensor G2 chip

Just like every year this year also Google has launched the refreshed lineup of its Google Pixel smartphone with all the refreshed specifications we need for 2022.

Although, we already got a glimpse of the Google Pixel 7 series smartphones back in the Google I/O event held back in May this year, where Google promised to launch their Pixel smartphones by October this year.

And Google as promised they have finally launched this Google Pixel 7 series today. For this year’s Pixel phone, the major focus has been given to chipset performance as well as the camera department where already Google has led the charts for providing the best-in-class flagship smartphone cameras. Let’s now take a look at the specification and pricing side of this smartphone:

Google Pixel 7 Series – Specification

Starting with the specification side, we have two smartphones launched within the Pixel 7 series, where there is a regular Pixel 7 and then a Pro variant which is the Pixel 7 Pro. Both of these smartphones feature a new flagship-level chipset which is the newly developed Google G2 SoC.

Google G2 SoC

Talking more about the Google G2 SoC, the chipset has been manufactured under Samsung’s 4NM process and also gets a minute jump in clock frequency to bump up its performance.

This chipset has been coupled with a faster improved GPU which is the new MAli-G710 MC10 which promises to provide an efficient and power-packed performance compared to its predecessor models.

Google Pixel 7

Talking about the younger brother, this Pixel 7 series features a similar design with horizontally housed cameras on the rear side.

The major difference between the duo smartphones is that this smartphone will be shipping with a comparatively smaller display which is a 6.5-inch screen which is an AMOLED Panel and supports a peak resolution of FHD+ and also a 90Hz faster refresh rate as well

Going to the camera department, the smartphone features a bigger 50MP main sensor which is coupled up with a 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor. However, to zoom into objects, Google is relying on the higher MP main camera where Google’s developed Super Res Zoom Image Processing can be used to zoom into objects without compromising the image quality.

On the front side, you get a 10.8MP selfie sensor which will be helping towards taking great selfie shots and also can provide a wide field of view if up to 92.8 degrees.

On the ram and battery side, you get only one RAM option with 8GB of total RAM and can choose between the storage options including 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone is getting its juice f from a 4,355mAh battery which can provide an overall battery backup of up to 72 hours when used in Save Mode and up to 31 hours during regular usage.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Let’s now get to the Pro model, here you get a few more upgrades as compared to the non-pro models. First and foremost you get a bigger display which is a 6.71-inches AMOLED screen that supports more pixel resolution up to QHD+.

This is also Samsung’s newly developed LTPO display which can support variable refresh rates between 10Hz to 120Hz depending on the performance.

On the camera side, you get a main 50MP main camera sensor which is coupled with two other sensors including a bigger 48MP telephoto sensor supporting up to 30x Super Res Zoom and a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Sensor as well.

This smartphone also gets a coating of Water and Dust resistance and also it’s officially certified with an IP68 Water Rating.

Pricing Google Pixel 7 Series

Let’s now talk about the pricing for Google Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 7 has been launched for a price of $600 whereas the Google Pixel 7 Pro gets a price tag of around $900 for the base storage variant.

Already, the pre-orders for these smartphones have been started and soon the open sales for this smartphone will start on the 13th of this month.