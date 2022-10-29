Google workspace, G-Suite to get cloud storage upgrade to 1TB

Google workspace which is also known as G-Suite has been a growing and reliable network for many business owners all around the world. Although, there are many such business owners and professional users who have been giving feedback about their G-Suite experience. Currently, G-Suite received a lot of positive feedback from users but still many users had complaints about the limited free storage space provided to them.

It looks like Google has been hearing out the given feedback from the users, so it has now provided a free storage upgrade from 15GB to 1TB of free cloud storage which will be helping businesses save money on separately purchasing and expanding the storage of the cloud.

This comes out as a massive surprise for many users! Doesn’t this mean that Google is losing a source of its income storage subscription? However, by providing such free storage options up to 1TB, we feel that Google has the main motive against it! Let’s take a deep look into what Google has been planning:

G-Suite gets a storage upgrade to 1TB from 15GB

As we mentioned above, Google has increased the storage option of its G-Suite which was previously limited to 15GB. The free storage option has now been upgraded to 1TB. With this increased storage option, now the users will be able to store, access as well as collaborate with the users who have been using this Google workspace, and it will be for free now. Let’s now see how you can upgrade your G-Suite workspace completely free of cost.

How to upgrade G-Suite storage to 1TB

As an individual user, you don’t have to do anything in specific as Google will automatically upgrade the storage limit for its cloud storage from 15GB to 1TB now. This upgrade on the storage side will be applied to all the Google Workspace accounts.

This upgraded 1TB of cloud storage will be used efficiently for storing multimedia files, documents, and also other work-related stuff that can be shared and uploaded on Google’s most secured servers.

Currently, Google has reported that there are more than 8 Million active users who have been using their Google Workspace, G-Suite, and have subscribed to the platform. The number has reportedly increased by 2 Million in just the last two years during the COVID-19 times which was the time when there were many businesses who have been shifting towards WFH setup.

What are the other features you will get with G-Suite

It’s not only the upgrade on the storage side but Google has also added new features to their G-Suite platform now. As per reports, we will see the features like multi-send mode, built-in protection against malware attacks, and also support for 100 different file extensions files will be added.

Conclusion – Google has any hidden motive here?

As we mentioned, Google has been previously charging an amount to upgrade storage but after upgrading the storage to 1TB, there will be an effect on the income from storage subscription.

If Google has taken such a decision, definitely Google will be having some sort of plans for the coming days, maybe we will see Google increasing the pricing of their storage subscription model.