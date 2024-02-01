Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy: Relink has enthralled players with its captivating tale, eye-catching graphics, and varied cast of characters. The thrilling part of the game is discovering new people, each of them has special talents and powers. The eagerly anticipated Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action-packed JRPG that will appeal to both die-hard fans and casual gamers alike. It features the beloved characters and world from the well-liked gacha title. You will play as the protagonist of an engaging story, either by yourself or in online cooperative mode with up to three people, and once the credits roll, you will have to take on a difficult endgame. We will look at the different ways to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink in this article.

Main Story Development

Making progress through the main story of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is the main way to unlock characters. The game rewards you with new characters that join your party as you finish chapters and overcome obstacles. Continue reading the story to find new characters and add them to your roster.

How to use Relink to get additional characters in Granblue Fantasy

Through Crewmate Card exchanges, you can get access to new characters in the game. After Siero gives you your first Crewmate Card at the start of Chapter 4 of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can add more characters to your party. Just take the actions listed below to exchange the card:

Go to Folca’s Knickknack Shack and talk to Siero.

Select the Crewmate Card option from the menu within the store.

Choose the character you wish to enlist.

Once a brief cutscene concludes, you can utilise that character!

As soon as the character is unlocked, you can practise with them to become comfortable with their fighting techniques before partnering with them on quests and main story objectives.

Side Quests and Substories

There are a tonne of side quests and substories in Grandblue Fantasy: Relink, which not only enhance the main plot but also offer chances to find new characters. Look out for these side missions, as they frequently bring you into contact with interesting people who are eager to support your cause.

Gacha Summoning

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is only one of many mobile games that use this well-liked mechanism. Gamers can execute gacha summoning with in-game or premium coin in the hopes of obtaining strong characters. Keep an eye out for any new banners or events; they might have exclusive characters that can only be gained by summoning.

TIPS: Since a Crewmate Card can only be used once, you’ll need to collect more as the game goes on in order to acquire more warriors. In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, cards are awarded for finishing particular quests, so be careful to accept as many as you can.

Events and Time-Limited Promotions

Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s developers regularly launch events and time-limited promotions with incentives that include exclusive characters. Engage in these activities to reveal exceptional characters and benefit from the special chances they offer your party. To find out what’s coming up, pay attention to the announcements made within the game.

Collaboration Events Granblue Fantasy

Relink partners with other games or franchises from time to time, including characters from those endeavours into the Granblue world. Look for opportunities for collaboration and take part to unlock crossover characters. These partnerships give players an additional level of excitement and the opportunity to recruit characters from well-known series.

In-Game Challenges and Achievements

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, take on the challenges and achievements in-game to unlock new characters. New characters can be obtained as rewards for reaching milestones, finishing missions, and vanquishing strong opponents. To keep track of your progress and unlock characters through in-game achievements, check the achievements list frequently.

In conclusion, Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s character unlocking system is a satisfying and entertaining feature. There are several ways to increase the number of characters in your party and forge a strong alliance, including side missions, events, gacha summoning, main story advancement, partnerships, and in-game achievements. Make sure you keep up with the game’s events, updates, and new material so you don’t lose out on the chance to enlist your favourite characters and improve your overall gaming experience.