Grimes Takes Legal Action Against Elon Musk, Seeking Parental Rights for Their Three Children

Canadian artist Claire Boucher, famously known by her stage moniker Grimes, has taken a significant legal stride pertaining to her parental relationship with her former partner, Elon Musk, the co-founder of Tesla. This crucial step was initiated on September 29th when Grimes formally submitted a petition to a California court, aiming to solidify the legal parental relationship concerning their three cherished children. Given the fact that Grimes and Musk were not married, this legal maneuver holds immense importance in officially recognizing and defining both parents’ roles in the lives of their offspring.

While the specifics and details of the petition remain undisclosed, deliberately sealed from public view, it’s unequivocal that Grimes is fervently seeking legal validation and acknowledgment of the parental ties she shares with Musk. Up to the present moment, Elon Musk has not issued an official response regarding the petition, keeping the matter in suspense.

Unveiling Musk’s Third Child

Their romantic journey, which commenced in 2018, was a whirlwind of highs and lows, ultimately culminating in a definitive separation in September 2021. During their time together, they joyously welcomed two beautiful children into the world. Their firstborn, a son named X Æ A-Xii, came into the world in May 2020, gracing their lives with the joys of parenthood. Subsequently, in December 2021, the former couple discreetly celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, endearingly referred to as Y, who was born through the assistance of a surrogate, expanding their family and filling their hearts with even more love and happiness.

Notably, Grimes’ legal action does not currently encompass requests for child support or custody rights. This development underscores the artist’s focus on formalizing the parental relationship, a pivotal step that may influence the children’s future and legal standing. In this case, the court will now play a vital role in determining the legal recognition of parental rights.

In September, journalist Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk shed light on a previously undisclosed chapter of the SpaceX founder’s life— the birth of his third child with singer Grimes. The boy, named Techno Mechanicus but nicknamed Tau, was introduced to the public without specifying his birth date.

Resolution and Reconciliation Efforts Involving Elon Musk

Grimes, the renowned performer and mother of Tau, recently petitioned for access to her son, only weeks after appealing to Musk on Twitter to allow her to see him.

Responding to Isaacson’s tweet sharing pictures of Musk’s twins, Strider and Azure, from a previous relationship with Shivon Zilis, Grimes expressed her desire to reconnect with her own son. In a since-deleted tweet, she urged Isaacson, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” emphasizing the emotional strain caused by the family’s situation. She revealed that she had not even seen a photo of her children until that moment, further underscoring the strain on familial ties.

Days later, Grimes utilized the same platform to update her followers, indicating progress in addressing the situation. She shared that she had a constructive conversation with Zilis, aiming to de-escalate any tensions. Grimes emphasized that the ordeal wasn’t Zilis’s fault, urging her followers not to harbor ill feelings toward Zilis. The singer expressed her eagerness to build a respectful friendship and ensure that their children could grow up together.

In response to Grimes’ message, Zilis acknowledged the positive turn of events, indicating that the situation had taken a favorable direction.

Elon Musk, a serial entrepreneur with a history of divorces and a total of 11 children, had his twins with Zilis in November 2021, a revelation that came to light eight months after his split from Grimes.