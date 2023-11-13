As the game is almost certain to be revealed, GTA 6 leaks are expected to increase in frequency. The most recent significant rumor to emerge after the game’s release suggests that it may include the first kid of the series. Thanks to Rockstar’s formal announcement of an impending trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6 feels closer than ever. With the exception of that one individual who had to drink their feces, hype levels are at an all-time high.

There will probably be a lot of conjecture regarding the next major Rockstar game in the upcoming months. Major GTA 6 leaks in 2022 have provided a wealth of confirmed information about the game, including Lucia, the female lead. The most recent GTA 6 leaks actually center on Lucia; according to Rockstar Universe, they have information from an inside source that indicates Lucia is a parent in the game. They also reportedly play a small role in the story and will make appearances in cutscenes. There may be spoilers ahead.

The most recent GTA 6 leak, which covers the purported information, was just released on Rockstar Universe’s main website.

“An internal source has been speculating that Lucia is the parent of a child who makes an appearance in the game’s plot,” they clarified.

Lucia’s child will be different from that of other characters, such as Michael from Grand Theft Auto V, who had adult children that were depicted in the game. According to Rockstar Universe, Lucia’s child is believed to be much younger and only appears in cutscenes, similar to how Jack Marston was in Read Dead Redemption 1 & 2.

Historically, the GTA series has refrained from including kids in its narratives or open environments. It all makes sense in light of the game’s content. especially considering how contentious the GTA series has always been.

Recently Rockstar confirmed a Female Character

Lucia, the first female playable character in the franchise, will also be included in Grand Theft Auto 6. Lucia is a late 20s or early 30s Hispanic woman of Latin American descent who is around 5’3″. She is now dating Jason. Interesting background information about Lucia includes her past jail time and her escape to Vice City before the game’s events. She also seems like a proficient hacker, which gives her a fascinating new side.

Rockstar actively working on the development

In 2022, Rockstar Games declared that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) was still under production. The development of the game wasn’t without its problems, though, as Rockstar had to deal with a significant leak that revealed more information than they had planned to at the time. In response, the business verified various additional long-rumored details in addition to acknowledging the creation of GTA 6.

Though Rockstar announced a trailer release on December 7. There is uncertainty surrounding GTA 6’s release timetable. Suggesting that gamers may have to wait a few more years to play the much-awaited game. As to the information provided by ‘Tez2,’ a GTA insider, the current emphasis seems to be on a possible release in 2024.