Hilarious UK Prime Minister Recruitment Ad goes viral on TikTok

I don’t even know where to start as this viral TikTok has got everything right. It is a hilarious UK Prime Minister Recruitment Ad which is obviously not real, but I am sure you can resonate with the video. Even the top comments on the video say, “Omg, this is perfect!! Well done to the creator!!”, “Brilliant!”

The video starts by asking, “Looking to take the next step in your career? The UK Government is hiring and is now inviting applications for Prime Minister with a generous pay offer and a substantial severance package.”

It then goes and says no matter how long you stay, you can be a part of the hundreds of other prime ministers this year.

Now, some might ask how is the work environment like for a UK Prime Minister. That is also answered in the video. It says, “Enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment. You’ll be alongside a team that changes practically every day. No previous experience is necessary.”

You don’t even have to worry about having a high IQ either.

So, now you might be wondering if you are eligible. Well, if you have “a criminal record, a history of previous failures, being Prime Minister before and left in disgrace. No problem! “ then you will be a fine candidate.

However, you should know “how to maintain important relationships and won’t be afraid to take instruction when required.” With UK’s “streamlined application process. You could be Prime Minister in just under seven days.”

And in case you are not ready to make a switch right now, the next recruitment drive will begin in 6 weeks.

The end of the video is also hilarious, with a disclaimer. It says, “The successful candidate must be lacking in integrity, moral fortitude and shame. The UK Government is an equal opportunities employer and accepts applications from any rich sociopath.”

The comments on the video are just as funny. One guy asked, “I’m in the states. Can I apply? Countries have had foreign kings and queens, why not a PM?”

While, another wrote, “I have actually applied straight away 😏🥺😂😂😂“

You should definitely watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this hilarious UK Prime Minister Recruitment Ad? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

