Hoi Foods secured $2 million in pre-Series A funding round

Hoi Foods, a Gurgaon based company which operates several cloud kitchens, has now secured $2 million in the Pre-Series A funding round led by the 1Crowd, which also saw participation from some of the other HNI investors.

Hoi Foods revealed in a statement that it will now be going to sue the funds to enhance the existing network of Hoi Cloud Kitchens and catapult the company into the big league of the cloud kitchen ecosystem.

Moreover, the company will focus on expanding its cloud kitchen network across India, enhance the technology platform, and expand the supply chain.

“We are building a very strong play in the cloud kitchens ecosystem and have been able to put together a decently large network in a very short duration. We feel honored and excited to receive the confidence of all investors. I am also very confident and motivated to build our organisation much bigger and better with this.” said Pawan Raj Kumar, Co-founder of Hoi Foods.

