Honor officially launches Magic 3 series featuring 50MP Sony IMX700 camera & more

This year, Honor has introduced a number of new smartphones that compete with Huawei’s offerings. There are now three models in the Magic 3 range.

Both the Honor Magic Pro and Magic Pro+ have been released in China along with the standard Honor Magic model with its strong camera and other high-end capabilities, Magic 3 Pro+ is the top-of-the-line model in the new flagship series. In addition to premium features, the ordinary and pro versions have a high-quality camera.

Honor Magic 3 Series – Specification and Features

A ceramic-coated back panel and IP68 certification make this Honor Magic 2 Pro+ seem similar to the Mate 40 Porche Edition. Flexible OLED display with curved edges measures 6.76 inches. HDR10+ certification and a 120Hz refresh rate are supported by the panel.

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ CPU with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the inside. The smartphone will run on Android 11 with Magic UI and Google services are expected to be included. The device is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery that charges at 66W.

For the display, Honor has chosen the same 6.76-inch OLED display with 1344×2772 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate on all three Magic 3 smartphones. To accommodate the 13MP selfie camera, all three versions have a pill-shaped cutout.

The basic Magic 3 comes with a Snapdragon 888 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage space, depending on the configuration. The Magic 3 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 888+ SoC as the Magic Pro+. This variant also is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, but the price is higher. In both cases, Magic UI 5.0 will be wrapped over Android 11. Google services will be supported on the handsets.

Magic 3’s triple-rear cameras handle optics, while the Magic 3 Pro’s quad-lens system does the job. Both the basic and the Pro models have three identical sensors. Sony IMX 700 sensor with 50MP, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 64MP telephoto sensor are on board. A 64MP monochrome sensor is added to the Magic 3 Pro model, making it the Magic 3 Pro+, which is also available in a Magic 3 Pro form as well.

There’s a hexagonal camera module at the back of the Honor Magic 3 Pro+, which is equipped with five strong sensors. Le sensor principal est un Sony IMX700 lens with 50MP and Full Pixel Octa phase detection autofocus (PDAF) (f/1.9 aperture) (Phase Detection Autofocus).

The secondary 64MP ultra-wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and is coupled with a 64MP monochrome sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 3.5x optical zoom. An additional 3.5x optical zoom sensor with 64MP and an f/1.8 aperture is available. For depth effects, the 8×8 dToF sensor is also included in the camera configuration. Here, the principal sensor isn’t the only one that’s impressive.

Honor Magic 3 Series – What’s the Pricing and Availability for the new smartphone

It will cost ¥4,599 ($710) for the Honor Magic 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the Honor Magic 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost ¥4,999 ($770). The Magic 3 Pro’s 8GB RAM basic model will cost 5,799 ($900), while the 12GB RAM model will cost ¥6,799 ($1049).

Also Read: