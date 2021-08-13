Qualcomm Snapdragon 895/898 to offer performance boost compared to Snapdragon 888

Though Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC offers a significant speed gain, the chipset is notorious for overheating, which reduces performance. Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 895/898 processors are expected to fix this problem.

If the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895/898 is as good as it appears to be in terms of CPU and GPU performance, the Snapdragon 888’s replacement will have a 20 percent performance boost. A 5nm manufacturing is used in both chips, therefore the Snapdragon 898’s power consumption will be similar to the Snapdragon 888.

Snapdragon 898 will likely employ the latest ARM Cortex-X2 CPU core, which will increase performance, notably single-core performance, on Snapdragon 898. According to reports, the chipset’s GP will exceed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+.

Performance and thermals on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 CPU are likely to be enhanced. On top of that, the chipset will offer greater connection capabilities including enhanced 5G speeds and WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC, in addition to the computational upgrades.

Compared to Apple’s A14 Bionic, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 SoC is expected to perform similarly, if not better, in terms of graphics performance. High-resolution cameras with a 108MP sensor and native 8K video recording capabilities are expected with Snapdragon 898.

It will also include enhanced AI capabilities, which will improve various elements of the smartphone, including photography, battery life, and general performance. As an alternative to Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 on the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Qualcomm may provide some type of rapid charging technology.

Future smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC

Almost all Android smartphone OEMs will debut phones with the Snapdragon 898 SoC in Q1 2022, much like they did with the Snapdragon 888. As early as the end of 2021, Qualcomm is expected to introduce a whole new chip. The Snapdragon 895/898 CPU is expected to be used in phones launched by manufacturers such as Sony, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Asus, among others.

Wrapping Up:

Depending on the circumstances, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 can get quite hot. Contrarily, this is not an issue with the Snapdragon 865/865+/870 series. This might come as a surprise to many who thought that Qualcomm’s top chipsets would be cooler than the 888.

As much as the new chip’s purported performance boost (relative to that of the 888/888+) is a good development, it also generates a lot of heat. No further information is available at this time, and because these are early samples, things may improve substantially between now and November/December, when the first chips are anticipated to arrive.

