Professionals may effectively display their abilities, successes, and experiences on LinkedIn. Including your resume on LinkedIn can help to improve it by giving prospective employers a more thorough understanding of your work history. We’ll walk you through the process of attaching a résumé to your LinkedIn profile in 2023 in this article.

Open your LinkedIn Account and Log In

Entering into your LinkedIn account is the first step. You’ll need to make an account if you don’t already have one. After logging in, click your name or profile picture at the top of the LinkedIn site to access your profile.

Select “Featured” from the Menu

LinkedIn provides a “Featured” section where you can display more information about yourself. This is the section where your resume should go. On your profile page, scroll down until you come across the “Featured” area.

Click on “Media” and then “Upload File”

To add new content, click the “+” icon in the “Featured” section. There will be a drop-down menu; pick “Media” and then “Upload File.” Your computer will launch a file explorer window as a result.

Provide a File of Your Resume

Find the resume file on your computer, then click the upload option. Word and PDF documents are among the file formats that LinkedIn allows. Make sure your resume is current, customised to showcase your most valuable abilities, and experiences.

Include a Title and Description That Explains

LinkedIn will ask you to add a title and description after your resume file has been uploaded. Make sure the title of your CV is obvious—for example, “John Doe’s Resume.” You might emphasise certain accomplishments or give a quick rundown of your work experience in the description.

Modify the Visibility Configuration

Think about changing your resume’s visibility settings before completing the procedure. You have the option to make it visible to everyone on your network or just to certain connections. Adapt these settings to your desired level of privacy and comfort.

To Finish, Click “Save.”

After adding all the required information, click “Save” to enable your resume to appear on your LinkedIn page. Now, right from your profile, contacts and possible employers may view and download your resume.

Update Your LinkedIn Resume Frequently

Regularly updating your CV can help you maintain a current LinkedIn presence. Make sure to provide an updated résumé to reflect any changes you make to your work experience or acquire new abilities.

In summary

Adding your resume to your LinkedIn profile is a great method to give a thorough summary of your work history. You can make sure that your LinkedIn profile is still a useful tool for networking and employment prospects in 2023 by following these easy steps. Keeping your LinkedIn profile up to date ensures that others looking for bright professionals like you can find you.