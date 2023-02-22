How To Advance Time in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter. The game is set in the late 1800s and allows players to explore the magical world of Hogwarts, learn spells, and engage in magical combat. One of the key features of the game is the ability to advance time, which can be quite useful for players looking to achieve specific goals.

How to Find the option to advance time:

Advancing time in Hogwarts Legacy is a relatively simple process. To do so, players need to access the world map and find the “Wait” option. This option can be toggled by pressing the analog stick on your controller or the corresponding button on your PC. Once you select the “Wait” option, time will advance in the game, allowing you to switch from day to night or vice versa.

Uses of Advancing Time:

One of the primary benefits of advancing time in the game is that it can replenish the stock in many stores. This is especially useful if you are looking to purchase bulk items like seeds, ingredients, or potions. Stores in the game have limited stock, and items can quickly sell out. By advancing time by two and a half days, players can fully replenish store stocks, allowing them to purchase the items they need without having to wait for the store to restock naturally.

In addition to replenishing store stocks, advancing time can also be helpful when it comes to catching beasts. Some beasts in the game are nocturnal, meaning they are only active at night. By advancing time to night, players can increase their chances of encountering these nocturnal beasts and catching them. This can be especially useful if you are looking to complete the game’s beastiary or if you need a specific item that can only be obtained by catching a particular beast.

Another benefit of advancing time in the game is that it can help players complete certain objectives that are time-sensitive. For example, there may be a quest that requires you to deliver an item before a specific time of day. By advancing time, players can ensure that they have enough time to complete these objectives without having to rush through the game.

In conclusion, advancing time in Hogwarts Legacy is a useful feature that can help players achieve specific goals in the game. Whether you are looking to replenish store stocks, catch nocturnal beasts, or complete time-sensitive objectives, advancing time can be a helpful tool to have in your arsenal. However, players should also be aware of the potential consequences of advancing time, including triggering story events prematurely and impacting how characters react to the player. With this knowledge in mind, players can use the “Wait” option to their advantage and make the most of their time at Hogwarts.