The response to the question “how to invest in mutual funds?” is different based on the category of investor posing it. For an experienced investor who knows how mutual fund investments work, avoiding behavioural biases and blind spots is key to choosing the right fund. Read on to know about six biases that investors must avoid while investing, and how they can avoid them.

Investors must beware of overconfidence bias: Overestimating one’s ability and knowledge can lead to the investor taking on excessive risk. Investors must constantly keep re-assessing their mutual fund investments to steer clear of overconfidence bias.

They must try and overcome the loss aversion bias: “Loss Aversion” bias is when an investor does not take any risk for fear of possible losses. In other words, it occurs when an investor fears losses more than valuing potential gains. Focusing on long-term goals and managing their portfolio’s overall risk can help investors overcome the loss aversion bias.

Checking oneself for confirmation bias is very helpful: Confirmation bias is a behavioural bias that involves the investor seeking information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs. It leads investors to ignore data that is contrary to their beliefs which leads to them misreading market conditions, which leads to low-quality investments. Investors must seek advice from experts before making any investment decision to keep confirmation bias in check.

Investors must check if they have fallen prey to herd mentality: Oftentimes, investors choose a particular category of mutual fund simply because other investors they know are doing the same thing. Investors must conduct a thorough analysis before selecting mutual funds to invest in and must be sure to not be swayed by trends. It is also important for investors to diversify their portfolios to avoid this bias.

Recency bias can negatively affect investors’ overall returns: Investors often pay more attention to recent events while making any investment decision. Investors should not make any investment decision based solely on a recent market trend. To keep this bias in check, they must thoroughly research investment domains and talk to other investments about them before investing.