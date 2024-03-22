The response to the question “how to invest in mutual funds?” is different based on the category of investor posing it. For an experienced investor who knows how mutual fund investments work, avoiding behavioural biases and blind spots is key to choosing the right fund. Read on to know about six biases that investors must avoid while investing, and how they can avoid them.
Tips that can help investors avoid behavioural blind spots while investing in mutual funds:
- Investors must beware of overconfidence bias: Overestimating one’s ability and knowledge can lead to the investor taking on excessive risk. Investors must constantly keep re-assessing their mutual fund investments to steer clear of overconfidence bias.
- They must try and overcome the loss aversion bias: “Loss Aversion” bias is when an investor does not take any risk for fear of possible losses. In other words, it occurs when an investor fears losses more than valuing potential gains. Focusing on long-term goals and managing their portfolio’s overall risk can help investors overcome the loss aversion bias.
- Checking oneself for confirmation bias is very helpful: Confirmation bias is a behavioural bias that involves the investor seeking information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs. It leads investors to ignore data that is contrary to their beliefs which leads to them misreading market conditions, which leads to low-quality investments. Investors must seek advice from experts before making any investment decision to keep confirmation bias in check.
- Investors must check if they have fallen prey to herd mentality: Oftentimes, investors choose a particular category of mutual fund simply because other investors they know are doing the same thing. Investors must conduct a thorough analysis before selecting mutual funds to invest in and must be sure to not be swayed by trends. It is also important for investors to diversify their portfolios to avoid this bias.
- Recency bias can negatively affect investors’ overall returns: Investors often pay more attention to recent events while making any investment decision. Investors should not make any investment decision based solely on a recent market trend. To keep this bias in check, they must thoroughly research investment domains and talk to other investments about them before investing.
- Investors must avoid falling for the sunk cost fallacy: “Sunk cost fallacy” is another behavioural blind spot that leads an investor to hold on to their investment because of the time and resources that they have already invested in it. If a regular analysis of their investment tells them that their assets are not performing as expected, they must be willing to exit the investment and invest their capital in another asset. It is very important for investors to keep re-assessing their investment portfolio to check if they align with their investment objectives since it can help them keep sunk cost fallacy in check.
Investors who check themselves for the biases and behavioural blind spots mentioned in this article can rest assured about earning higher returns through their mutual fund investments. Using an SIP calculator can help an investor plan their mutual fund investments in advance.