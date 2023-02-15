How to Beat Thardus in Metroid Prime Remastered

In the game Metroid Prime Remastered, players must defeat the boss Thardus in the Quarantine Cave of Phendrana Drifts. While the battle is not the most challenging in the game, it requires players to use a special ability that they may not be familiar with. Therefore, a guide is provided to explain this ability, the Thermal Visor, which allows players to locate and attack Thardus’s weak points.

To begin, players must first equip the Thermal Visor, which they can obtain from the Research Core in Phendrana Drifts. The Thermal Visor is activated by pressing down on the d-pad and enables Samus Aran to target objects and entities that emit a heat signature, such as Thardus. This ability is crucial to defeating Thardus as it allows players to locate its weak points and attack them effectively.

Once players have the Thermal Visor equipped, they must locate Thardus and view it through the visor. Thardus’s parts will glow, indicating its weak points. Players can then lock-on and use Missiles and Charge Beams to attack these weak points. It is important to note that Thardus’s weak points will differ based on its current form. Therefore, players must pay close attention to Thardus’s movements and adapt their attacks accordingly.

After hitting a weak point, it will crack and release an explosion of energy, forcing players to switch back to the Combat Visor. Players must then lock-on to the exposed weak point and continue to attack it with Missiles and Charge Beams. This process must be repeated several times until Thardus’s core is broken, allowing players to defeat it and earn the Spider Ball upgrade.

During the battle, Thardus will launch rocks at Samus, which players can dodge or destroy with lock-on attacks. Thardus will also turn into a ball and roll at Samus, which can be avoided by using the Morph Ball form and Boost Ball ability. Finally, Thardus will create a storm, making it difficult to see without the Thermal Visor. In this case, players should try to get close to Thardus and use Super Missiles to break the weak points quickly.

It is important to note that players attempting to complete their Log Books should scan Thardus before engaging in the battle to secure the Log Book entry. The Log Book provides detailed information on enemies and items encountered throughout the game, which can be useful for players trying to complete the game 100%.

Overall, using the Thermal Visor to locate Thardus’s weak points and attack them with Missiles and Charge Beams is the key to defeating Thardus in Metroid Prime Remastered. It is important for players to pay close attention to Thardus’s movements and adapt their attacks accordingly. Additionally, players should be prepared to dodge or destroy Thardus’s attacks while continuing to attack its weak points.

