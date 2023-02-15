How to Upgrade Ships in Star Citizen

Star Citizen is a game that offers players a vast universe to explore and a variety of careers to undertake. From bounty hunting to cargo hauling, players can immerse themselves in this world and upgrade their experience by buying new ships and components. While upgrades are not necessary for new players, they can enhance the gameplay as they become more familiar with the core mechanics of the game.

Buying new ships can completely change the gameplay and make players more effective at completing missions. However, upgrades are necessary to optimize the performance of ships in Star Citizen. Upgrades come in various sizes, grades, and classes, depending on the ship’s size.

One of the most effective upgrades players can make is the Quantum Drive. It increases the speed at which the ship travels through Stanton and makes it easier for players to traverse the vast universe. Upgrading the Power Plant is also crucial, as it provides power to each component. Without enough power, players will not be able to operate all the ship’s systems and functions.

Another essential upgrade is the shield generator. It protects the ship from energy weapons during combat and can save the player’s life in a heated battle. Upgrading the cooler is also vital, as it helps keep the ship running at maximum efficiency. This component will play a more significant role in the future as more gameplay mechanics are introduced.

Weapon upgrades work similarly to system upgrades, with the size being the critical factor when upgrading. Gimbals are introduced to provide additional aiming capabilities, but they lower the size of the weapon that can be mounted to the ship. Players must find the right balance between weapon size and aiming capabilities to optimize their combat performance.

Components come in different sizes, grades, and classes. The size determines whether they can be applied to the ship’s hull, while grades indicate how good the component is at performing its role. The best grade is A, and the lowest is D. Classes have minimal impact on the ship’s performance compared to the size and grade of the component.

Players can buy components from various locations in the system. Orison is the primary location for Crusader-related components, but finding the correct components may require players to travel extensively around the verse. Using a fast Quantum Drive is recommended to speed up the process.

Upgrading ships and components is an essential part of improving the Star Citizen experience. It can make players more effective at completing missions and traversing the verse. However, it is important to keep in mind that upgrades can be expensive, and players should prioritize which upgrades are most important for their playstyle.

Before upgrading, players should research the different components available and decide which ones will best suit their needs. It is also important to keep in mind that some components are more compatible with certain ships than others. Players should read the component descriptions carefully and ensure that they are purchasing the right component for their ship.

Finally, players should also keep in mind that not all upgrades are available at once. Some upgrades may only be available at higher levels or after completing specific missions. Players should continue to explore and complete missions to unlock new upgrades and components.

In conclusion, upgrading ships and components is an essential part of the Star Citizen experience. It can make players more effective at completing missions and traversing the vast universe. Upgrades come in various sizes, grades, and classes, and players can purchase them from various locations in the system. However, it is important to research and prioritize which upgrades are most important for their playstyle, keeping in mind that some components are more compatible with certain ships than others. With careful consideration and planning, players can optimize their ship’s performance and enhance their gameplay experience in Star Citizen.