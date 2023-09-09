How To Beat the Checkmate King in CoC

In the thrilling September 2023 season of Clash of Clans, an exciting partnership between Supercell and chess.com has taken center stage. This partnership has birthed the Chess Clash collaboration, introducing players to the season’s second challenge event – the Checkmate King Challenge. This challenge not only adds a refreshing twist to the game but also offers players the chance to win the coveted Chess King Skin. To help Clash of Clans enthusiasts conquer this exciting new challenge, we’ve put together some effective strategies that are simple enough for anyone to understand.

Understanding the Checkmate King Challenge

Before diving into the strategies, it’s essential to grasp the fundamentals of the Checkmate King Challenge. This challenge presents a unique set of obstacles, particularly with the defensive structures, excluding the Inferno Tower, concentrated within the Town Hall. While the troop combination provided makes it easy to approach the base, things can quickly go awry without a well-thought-out plan. Therefore, strategic planning is the key to success in this challenge.

As with previous challenges, the reward structure for the Checkmate King Challenge remains consistent. Players who successfully complete the challenge can expect to receive extra resources, along with bonuses like 400 XP, 25 Gems, and 1x Builder Potion.

The Checkmate King Challenge

Now, let’s delve into the strategies that will help you triumph in the Checkmate King Challenge. Success in this challenge hinges on your strategic approach to eliminating enemy troops, making the most of the new Battle Drill Siege Machine, and ensuring that your Hog Riders effectively clear one side of the base. While you can choose any side to begin your attack, we’ll explain the strategy starting from the bottom side of the base for clarity.

Breaking In: Starting from the bottom right side of the base, your initial goal is to create openings for your King and ground troops to penetrate. To achieve this, deploy Wall Breakers in each of the compartments. Simultaneously, on the left bottom side, release three Balloons, assigning one to each defense structure to trigger any traps. Deploying Troops: Following the Balloon deployment, send in three more Balloons to target the remaining defenses, and introduce the Electro Titan. The Titan’s role is to neutralize any additional traps that might pose a threat. Once the Titan has completed its task, dispatch three Ice Golems, spreading them across the openings you’ve created. Then, send in your King, two Head Hunters, and the Apprentice Warden. On the side of the Monolith, deploy the Battle Drill Siege Machine to dismantle the defenses efficiently. Clan Castle Troops: As the bottom side of the base gets cleared, your troops will eventually lure out the Clan Castle troops. To counter this, use the Poison spell. Meanwhile, your Battle Drill will continue its journey, and when it reaches the Town Hall, release the troops inside it – the Sneaky Goblins. These sneaky warriors will swiftly take down the Town Hall, marking the completion of half your mission. Tackling the Top Side: Now, shift your focus to the top side of the base. Utilize your Hog Riders to clear the double hero and Monolith Scattershot cluster. Begin by deploying two Skeleton Spells for initial distraction, followed by a Rage spell to boost their efficiency. Spread the Hog Riders to attack the area, then release the two remaining Head Hunters. Final Push: As your Hog Riders make their move, deploy the remaining two Skeleton Spells to divert the attention of the defending Heroes. While the Heroes are distracted, your Hog Riders will continue cleaning up the defenses. As they approach the Scattershot, use the Heal spell to keep them in top shape, preventing unnecessary damage. With this well-executed strategy, you’re well on your way to achieving a three-star attack.

Conclusion

The Checkmate King Challenge in Clash of Clans brings an exciting twist to the game, and with the right strategy, victory is within reach. By following the straightforward steps outlined above, you can effectively tackle this challenge and claim the coveted Chess King Skin along with other valuable rewards. Remember, success in Clash of Clans is all about careful planning and precise execution, and the Checkmate King Challenge is no exception. So, gear up, deploy your troops, and let the battle begin!