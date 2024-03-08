Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth poses a formidable challenge to players, especially on the highest difficulty setting. Overcoming adversaries requires strategic assessment and exploitation of weaknesses. However, sometimes even these tactics fall short. In the realm of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, powerful summons serve as invaluable allies in combat, offering players a means to overcome formidable foes. Among these summons, Titan stands as a beacon of strength, but defeating it is no simple task. In this comprehensive guide, players will discover the secrets to conquering Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Locating Titan Crystals

Navigating Chadley’s Combat Simulator, players encounter four difficulty levels:

Full Might

Power Down x1

Power Down x2

Power Down x3

Initiating combat against Titan on Full Might difficulty proves nearly insurmountable. To level the playing field, players must first locate Titan crystals, strategically placed within the Grasslands:

The first crystal lies south of Phenomenon Intel 1

The second crystal can be found near the Abandoned Dock

The third crystal awaits south of Activation Intel 6

If pinpointing these locations proves challenging, you can refer to the images on google for guidance. Once all three crystals are analyzed, return to Billy’s Ranch and confer with Chadley.

Strategies for Triumphing Over Titan

Upon entering the Combat Simulator, opt for Power Down x3 to significantly weaken Titan. Party selection is crucial, requiring players to assemble their most formidable characters equipped with optimal gear. Additionally, outfitting party members with wind materia proves advantageous, as Titan is susceptible to wind-based attacks.

Commence the battle by Assessing Titan to glean vital information on applying pressure effectively. As previously noted, Titan exhibits vulnerability to the wind element. Exploit this weakness by unleashing a barrage of wind-based attacks and spells. When Titan erects a protective shield upon reaching a certain HP threshold, divert attention to dismantling the shield, as direct attacks prove ineffectual.

Dodging Titan’s assaults not only mitigates damage but also increases pressure on the adversary. Given Titan’s agility, maintaining agility and reflexes is paramount. By adhering to these strategic directives, players can anticipate Titan’s defeat within a span of 3 to 4 minutes.

Reaping your Rewards

Emerging victorious over Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth grants players the ability to summon it in subsequent battles. Additionally, achieving victory over Titan as the first summon unlocks the coveted “You Work for Me Now” trophy, signifying a milestone accomplishment in the journey through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Titan, a formidable summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, demands strategic prowess to conquer. Initially encountered in the Combat Simulator, players face a daunting task as Titan proves nearly unbeatable on Full Might difficulty. However, by obtaining and utilizing Titan crystals scattered across the Grasslands, players can weaken this imposing foe. Selecting Power Down x3 in the Combat Simulator significantly diminishes Titan’s strength, granting players a fighting chance. Equipping party members with wind materia exploits Titan’s elemental weakness, while strategic dodging and focused attacks are essential for success. With persistence and strategy, victory over Titan is within reach, unlocking its summoning potential and the coveted “You Work for Me Now” trophy.