How To Beat Tulakt in Holotactics Star Wars jedi: Survivor

Holotactics in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a strategic mini-game that can reward players with amazing loot. The game requires players to deploy virtual units on a holographic board to defeat the opposing army. Once you have unlocked Holotactics, you will encounter eight different opponents in the game. One of the opponents, Tulakt, is a fortune-teller whose army units can be challenging to defeat. If you are struggling to clear the three different waves of Tulakt’s units, this guide will show you how to beat Tulakt in Holotactics Jedi Survivor.

To beat Tulakt in Holotactics Jedi Survivor, you will need to clear three different waves of his units. Tulakt will deploy a combination of Empire and Bedlam Raiders units. To complete each wave successfully, you should rely on strong melee units. Since each wave rewards players with a certain number of Battle Points, it is essential to know how to use them wisely to get the right units.

Wave 1 requires players to spend a total of 10 Battle Points to deploy two Stormtrooper Commanders and one Rawka. The Stormtrooper Commanders are the best-ranged units available in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and pairing them up with a strong melee unit like Rawka can help you clear Wave 1. The Rawka charges swiftly towards Tulakt’s units while the troopers at the back provide ranged support.

During Wave 2, you will need to deploy three B1 Droids and two Rawkas in your team setup, which will cost you 19 Battle Points in total. These units will overpower Tulakt’s army and help you clear Wave 2.

For the final wave, you should select two Rawkas again for 10 Battle Points. Place one Purge Trooper Commander costing 10 BP at the back to easily overpower Tulakt’s units in Holotactics. If you fail to defeat Tulakt on the first attempt, keep trying as the Holotactics mini-game is randomized, and there is no certain setup or formation that can guarantee a win.

Knowing which units to play in different situations is vital to your success in Holotactics. However, even the best-laid plans are not foolproof. The Holotactics mini-game is ultimately controlled by AI, and things are always down to chance. While one strategy may work flawlessly five times in a row, there’s always the possibility of it failing the sixth time around.

To increase your chances of success, consider deploying the Roller Mine, a highly effective tool against larger targets. The Roller Mine can quickly dash across the board, explode, and obliterate a significant target in one fell swoop. It’s best to avoid deploying melee units alongside the Roller Mine and stick to ranged units to stand back and keep away from the detonation.

The iconic Droideka is one of the strongest ranged units in the game, capable of laying down massive bursts of fire while keeping their distance. With shields to protect them from return attacks, they are almost unstoppable if you have a numbers advantage.

For a reliable melee unit, the Magnaguard is a solid choice. At just eight points, this unit is incredibly strong and tanky for the cost. Deploying multiple Magnaguards on the board can make for an easy win against just about any opposition.

In conclusion, to beat Tulakt in Holotactics Jedi Survivor, you need to deploy strong melee units in each wave while keeping a balance of ranged units for support. Deploying the right units at the right time and using Battle Points wisely can increase your chances of success. However, as the Holotactics mini-game is controlled by AI, things are ultimately down to chance, and even the best-laid plans are not foolproof.

