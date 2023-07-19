How To Breed Carillon on the Magical Sanctum in My Singing Monsters

Breeding Carillong in the Magical Sanctum of My Singing Monsters can be an exhilarating endeavor, but it presents unique challenges due to its inherent randomness. However, armed with the right information and perfect timing, you can greatly enhance your chances of acquiring this magnificent creature. This guide aims to provide you with essential tips and tricks to ensure your successful breeding of a Carillong during the highly anticipated Crescendo Moon event in My Singing Monsters.

The Crescendo Moon Event

Your Gateway Embarking on your quest for a Carillong begins by patiently awaiting the Crescendo Moon event in My Singing Monsters. This annual spectacle usually graces the new year, and for 2023, the event was set from January 18th to January 30th. The Crescendo Moon event was the golden ticket to unlocking the opportunity to breed a Carillong. Nevertheless, bear in mind that success was not assured, as randomness remains an influential factor in the game.

Summoning the Carillong

During the Crescendo Moon event, head over to the Magical Sanctum. Once there, you’ll need to combine two specific monsters in order to have a chance of obtaining a Carillong. The magical pairing you’ll need consists of a Mushaboom and a Roarick. After these two creatures have been brought together, patience will be required. It usually takes about a day for the breeding process to be complete. Once the process is done, you’ll find an egg waiting for you. However, the contents of the egg are entirely up to the whims of random chance. Fingers crossed, and good luck hoping for a Carillong to hatch from the egg!

Alternate Path

Missed the Crescendo Moon event or unable to secure a Carillong during this period? Fear not, for hope persists! You need not wait an entire year for another opportunity. head to the Seasonal Shanty, where an alternative breeding combination awaits. The mystical fusion of a Schmoochle and a Yool may also get you the wondrous Carillong. Yet, akin to previous attempts, the outcome rests in the hands of the unpredictable entity known as the random number generation (RNG) gods. In this realm, hope is your steadfast ally!

The Enigmatic Carillong’s Significance

Now, let us explore the profound importance of obtaining a Carillong within the realm of My Singing Monsters. One of its most remarkable attributes lies in its unique ability to produce an abundance of Shards, rendering it one of the most coveted creatures in the Magical Sanctum. When positioned alongside a Fire Bush or Travelers’ Sign, the Shard production of Carillong experiences a substantial boost, magnifying its value and providing gratifying rewards for your collection.

Conclusion

In conclusion, breeding a Carillong in the Magical Sanctum of My Singing Monsters presents an enchanting and gratifying endeavor. During the Crescendo Moon event, fuse a Mushaboom with a Roarick and maintain a hopeful outlook as you rely on a touch of luck. Remember, this method does not guarantee success due to the capricious nature of RNG. Alternatively, if you miss the Crescendo Moon event, attempt the combination of a Schmoochle with a Yool at the Seasonal Shanty for an alternate chance at acquiring a Carillong. The significance of Carillong lies in its capacity to generate copious amounts of Shards, establishing it as a highly esteemed creature within the Magical Sanctum. Further augment its Shard production by situating it near a Fire Bush or Travelers’ Sign. Armed with this invaluable knowledge, embark on your journey, summon your patience, and immerse yourself in the mystical realm of My Singing Monsters. Breed your very own Carillong and elevate your gameplay to unprecedented heights. May fortune favor your path!

Comments

comments