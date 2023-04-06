How to breed epic potbelly in “My Singing Monsters”

“My Singing Monsters” is a mobile game where players can create their own musical monster world by breeding and raising various monsters. Each monster has its own unique sounds and abilities, and players can breed new monsters by combining two different ones.

To breed an epic Potbelly, you will need to have two regular Potbelly monsters. Potbelly monsters are one of the first monsters that players can obtain in the game, and they are relatively common. You can purchase them from the market using coins or diamonds, or you can breed them using other monsters.

To breed monsters in “My Singing Monsters,” you will need to place two compatible monsters in a breeding structure. Once the breeding process is complete, you will receive an egg that contains a new baby monster. The breeding process takes a certain amount of time, depending on the monsters that you are breeding.

In the case of Potbelly monsters, the breeding time is 30 minutes. So, once you have placed two Potbelly monsters in a breeding structure, you will need to wait 30 minutes for the breeding process to complete.

Once the breeding process is complete, you will receive an egg that contains a new baby monster. The baby monster will be a Potbelly, just like its parents. However, there is a chance that the baby monster will be an epic Potbelly, which is a more powerful version of the regular Potbelly.

The chances of breeding an epic monster are random and depend on various factors, such as the level of the monsters, the types of monsters, and other factors. So, it may take several attempts before you successfully breed an epic Potbelly.

Once you have an epic Potbelly, it’s important to take care of it properly. Epic monsters have unique abilities and are generally stronger than regular monsters, so they can be valuable additions to your collection. You can level up your epic Potbelly by feeding it food or by placing it in a hotel. The higher the level of your monster, the more powerful it will be.

Finally, breeding an epic Potbelly in “My Singing Monsters” requires patience, luck, and the right combination of monsters. You will need to breed two regular Potbelly monsters and hope that the breeding process produces an epic Potbelly. Once you have an epic Potbelly, you can level it up and enjoy its unique abilities. And that is how you make potbelly.