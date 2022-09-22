This article focuses on how to buy FIFA points on FIFA 23 web app, The FIFA 23 web app was released on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, but you will need an ‘account in good standing to use the transfer market and follow the instructions on the FIFA help page to start trading. If you are a player returning to FIFA 22 with an account in good standing, now is the time to start using the transfer market.

PC players can purchase FIFA Points from the FUT Web App by clicking the + sign next to the number of FIFA Points they already own in the upper right corner of the screen. FIFA Points and FUT Coins are the two currencies you use to buy bags, transfer players on the market, and upgrade your team as a whole in the Ultimate Team game mode of the FIFA game. You must create a FUT club in FIFA 22 and log in to FIFA 22 on your platform before August 1, 2022, for earlier access to the FUT 23 network and companion app.

The FIFA 23 Web App has been released by Electronic Arts. With the launch of the FIFA 23 FUT Web App on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and the FUT Companion App launched on Thursday, September 22, 2022, players are gearing up to make the most of their limited early access to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App are now available, giving players access to the FIFA 23 Transfer Market, Squad Building Challenges, and more. On September 22, iOS and Android users will be able to manage their FUT 23 Clubs through the FIFA 23 Companion App.

Currently, when you try to log into the web app, a screen appears informing you that your EA account does not yet have a FIFA Club and that you need to create one on your console or PC to continue. So fans will want immediate access to the FIFA 23 web app, but Electronic Arts have implemented some security measures that need to be in place before they can visit your new club.

Before FUT 23 was released, players could open packs and sell items in FUT 23 via the web and companion app. When FIFA 23 officially launches, players will be able to use coins or FIFA Points to open the pack, and when buying the pack, this will be reserved for pre-orders, but again, you’ll have to wait for the pack to release. The first transfer of FIFA 21 points is when you log in to FIFA 22 for the first time during Google Play Early Access or after installing the app.