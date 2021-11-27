How to buy Gala token

Gala Games wants to change the gaming business by giving users back control over their games. Gala Games’ objective is to create “blockchain games that people will want to play.” The initiative aims to change the reality that players can spend hundreds of dollars on in-game assets and countless hours playing the game, only to have them taken away with the click of a button. It intends to bring creative thinking into games by providing users authority over the games and in-game assets using blockchain technology.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) allow players to influence game governance inside the Gala Games ecosystem. The Founder’s Nodes voting method lets gamers to determine which games Gala should create and sponsor. Gala Games uses GALA – its own utility token – in addition to purchasing NFTs for individual games. Gala Games has thus far published one playable game, Town Star, and an NFT collection series, VOX. It intends to produce further games in the future, including a fantasy RPG, a sci-fi strategy game, and a tower defence game.

Gala Games has grown to 1.3 million monthly active users since its introduction in 2019, and 26,000 NFTs have been sold, with the most expensive piece valued at $3 million.

Eric Schiermeyer established Gala Games. He was a co-founder of Zynga, a well-known social and mobile gaming firm. Zynga created popular games such as Poker, Mafia Wars, and Farmville under Schiermeyer’s leadership. Schiermeyer, who is known for working on the bleeding edge of gaming, created Gala Games in July 2019 with the goal of creating a blockchain-based game network and giving players more control of their games.

The Gala Games team comprises of 60 people in total.

GALA may be purchased on Sushiswap, Gate.io, Uniswap V3, KuCoin, and Bitrue as of August 2021.

GALA became tradable for the first time on September 16th, 2020. Its total supply is 35,240,112,493.

GALA has been listed on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, but unlike other major cryptocurrencies, it cannot be purchased directly with fiat money. However, you may still purchase this currency by first purchasing Bitcoin from any fiat-to-crypto exchange and then transferring to an exchange that trades this coin.

