How to cancel Experian membership

Experian, the firm most known for its $1 credit score checks, isn’t everyone’s favourite. They turn the $1 credit checks into monthly charges of $20 or more without giving you any advance notice.

Experian plc is a global consumer credit reporting firm based in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Experian gathers and combines data on over 1 billion individuals and organisations, including 235 million individual customers and over 25 million enterprises in the United States.

The firm is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has offices in Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For the fiscal year ending in March 2020, the firm employed about 17,000 employees and generated sales of US$5.18 billion. It is a component of the FTSE 100 Index and is traded on the London Stock Exchange. Experian is a partner in the United Kingdom’s Verify ID system and the United States Postal Service’s Address Validation. Along with TransUnion and Equifax, it is one of the “Big Three” credit-reporting companies.

If you’ve already signed up for their service, you’re probably aware of how tough it is to cancel. We definitely do, as the team behind Penny. After assisting enough people through this arduous procedure, we decided to produce the ultimate Experian cancellation guide.

Experian Email Cancellation

If you don’t remember your Membership ID, look in your email for the word “Experian.” Experian should have sent you a welcome email that included your Membership ID in the top right corner.

Send an email with your Membership ID, complete name, and email address used to join up to support@usa.experian.com.

Cancel Experian Online

Only if you joined up through usa.experian.com may you cancel your subscription online. You can’t cancel online if you login in and are routed to experian.experiandirect.com.

Go to the following website to learn more.

https://usa.experian.com/#/profile/myMembership/reason

Make sure you’re logged in to your account.

Select “No, Show Me Only My Experian Credit Information” when asked whether you want to add Equifax and TransUnion.

From the dropdown menu, choose why you’re cancelling.

Select “Confirm Cancellation” from the drop-down menu.

Experian Cancellation by Phone

If all else fails, phoning them at (866) 617–1894 is the most dependable (though inconvenient) way to cancel. Their working hours are as follows:

Mon-Fri: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST/9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST

Sat-Sun: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST/11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST

Keep a note of your cancellation in case your membership isn’t cancelled and you need to contact Experian again. You should have an email record if you cancel via email or online. If you cancel by phone, make a note of the cancellation confirmation number, the date you phoned, and the representative’s name and email it to yourself for future reference.